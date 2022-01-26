Biden will have to choose a new Supreme Court judge

Leading US newspapers reported Wednesday that Stephen Breyer, one of nine US Supreme Court justices, is leaving his role to retire. With the retirement of Breyer, a liberal, US President Joe Biden will have to appoint a new judge or a new court judge, who currently has six conservative and three progressive members. Biden is expected to choose a person with more progressive positions and ideas than Breyer, in order to shift the political orientation of the Court: however, things could get quite complicated.

Breyer is 83 years old and the senior judge of the Supreme Court, which is the highest judicial body in the country. He was appointed in 1994 by then President Bill Clinton, he is among the longest serving judges of the Court still in business and is considered a pragmatic and rather moderate liberal. The news of the decision to retire next June was given by some people with knowledge of the facts, and is expected to be officially communicated by Biden on Thursday.

In October 2020, after the death of progressive judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, then US President Donald Trump chose to appoint Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative Catholic, in his place, shifting the court’s orientation far to the right. As noted by the Washington PostBreyer had for some time been pressured to step down by both some Democratic senators and some liberal activist groups, according to which the appointment of a more progressive judge or judge could change the balance of the body again.

Biden has said on several occasions in the past that if he had to choose a new Supreme Court judge, he would want to appoint an African American woman. In any case, the person chosen by the president will also have to be confirmed by the Senate, where she will have to obtain a simple majority of 51 votes (Barrett for example obtained 52 votes in favor and 48 against). However, Democrats currently have the same number of seats in the Senate as Republicans, and the deciding vote to confirm the next or next court judge could rest with Vice President Kamala Harris, who would have the casting vote.