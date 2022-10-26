Biden will not intervene in the struggle to remove Guaidó

The Joe Biden administration will not meddle in an internal struggle for the leadership of Venezuela’s beleaguered opposition as a revolt against its leader, Juan Guaidó, is brewing, a White House official told McClatchy and the Miami Herald.

Biden’s decision to step back is another blow to Guaidó, who for years enjoyed strong bipartisan support in Washington but whose influence has waned in the South American country and abroad as the power of Nicolás Maduro hardens. in Caracas.

Internally, support for Guaidó has eroded in recent months, as other opposition leaders expressed frustration that his position as interim president failed to produce Maduro’s ouster and a democratic transition. Several opposition leaders now argue that a new strategy is required in order to move forward.

Guaidó’s political party, Voluntad Popular, is fighting the momentum for an imminent reorganization. But other Venezuelan opposition groups have decided to move forward with formulating a new leadership structure that would end the so-called interim government in the coming weeks, insiders in the opposition told McClatchy and the Miami Herald.

The White House will not oppose this effort, an official said.

“The United States continues to recognize Juan Guaidó as the interim government of Venezuela,” a US national security official said. But “if the Venezuelan opposition decides to end the interim government, it is their decision.”

The official would not say whether the administration is committed to recognizing a new caretaker government, regardless of its leadership, until new elections are held.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó speaks to the press in Caracas, Venezuela, on Monday, November 22, 2021, a day after state and municipal elections where abstention was dominant and allies of the government of President Nicolás Maduro the bulk of the charges in dispute were awarded. Ariana Cubillos AP

ON THE THRESHOLD OF CHANGE

Guaidó has been the central figure in Venezuela’s democratic movement since January 2019, after Maduro declared himself the winner of an election whose results were rejected by much of the international community.

Since then, more than 60 countries, including the United States, have recognized Guaidó as interim president of the country. Venezuela’s constitution grants this power to the president of the National Assembly in the absence of a legitimately elected president.

Venezuela’s opposition parties have controlled the National Assembly since 2015, when the last elections considered free and fair were held. But neither the opposition Congress nor the Guaidó presidency wields any real power inside Venezuela.

Since the presidential crisis began in January 2019, Maduro’s socialist government has set up its own national assembly of questionable legitimacy to replace the elected body.

An opposition leader said that the future of Venezuela’s democratic movement “would ultimately be decided by the National Assembly.”

“But as of now a consensus is forming that the concept of an interim government, and specifically the role of Guaidó as interim president, no longer makes sense,” said an opposition leader who spoke on condition of anonymity. “What will be discussed next is what this National Assembly will be like without Guaidó at the helm.”

Opposition sources said the new leadership structure could be ready in late November or early December, before the inauguration of a new National Assembly in early January.

DRAMA IN PANAMA

Four of Venezuela’s main political parties, Justice First, Democratic Action, a New Time and VP, discussed possible changes earlier this month in Panama. The US ambassador to Venezuela, James Story, also met with opposition leaders in Panama on the sidelines of the discussions.

The US diplomat expressed concern about the leadership of the interim government and the handling of Venezuelan assets abroad, including the finances of Citgo, a Venezuelan state-owned fuel company that operates in the United States, multiple sources confirmed.

When asked for comment for this report, a State Department official said that “the United States recognizes Interim President Guaidó.”

The administration, the official said, “closely coordinates with your administration and with the Unitarian Platform the necessary steps to advance a negotiated solution that will lead to the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.”

The Unitarian Platform includes the groups that seek to remove Guaidó from power.

Over the past year, the Biden administration has slowly distanced itself from Venezuela’s opposition movement, refusing to invite Guaidó to the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles this year and opening direct dialogue.

Several top advisers to the president have expressed interest in expanding talks with Maduro since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine first pushed up gasoline prices around the world. A surge of Venezuelan immigrants at the southern border of the United States has also forced the administration to reexamine its strategy toward Caracas.

The administration says it will not ease sanctions against Maduro until he re-engages in a diplomatic process with the opposition in Mexico City toward free and fair elections.

But when pressed, officials did not rule out revoking US recognition of the interim government.

This story was originally published on October 25, 2022 2:08 p.m.