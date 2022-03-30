Biden: “I was expressing the outrage I feel and I make no apologies for it” 1:23

(CNN) — The president of the United States, Joe Biden, will receive his second booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine this Wednesday.

The White House reported that “today, following his remarks on the state of the country’s fight against covid-19, the president (Biden) will receive his second booster dose against covid-19. The injection will be administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit.

Biden will receive the new booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine before the cameras.

Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech at 1:30 pm ET from the White House.

On Tuesday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna’s covid-19 vaccines to allow adults age 50 and older to receive a second booster dose. As early as four months after your first booster dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.

Asked Tuesday, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters that the president would get a booster dose “if his doctor recommends it.”