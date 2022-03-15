Biden will travel to meet with NATO in an extraordinary summit

Biden: Our sanctions are crushing the Russian economy 5:46

(CNN) –– US President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week to meet with some world leaders, including those from NATO, and to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. this Tuesday.

The president will arrive in Brussels, Belgium, where he will participate in a NATO summit on March 24 and will also attend a meeting of the European Council. This was detailed by Psaki to journalists during a briefing at the White House.

What will Biden do in NATO?

This will be one of the most followed presidential trips to Europe in decades. Precisely, it comes weeks after Russia launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine. In this sense, Biden will discuss “the ongoing deterrence and defense efforts” during the NATO summit. And he will reaffirm the United States’ commitment to the alliance, Psaki said.

“He will also join a scheduled European Council summit to discuss our shared concerns about Ukraine, including transatlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support to those affected by the violence, and address other challenges related to the conflict,” he added. .

Psaki noted that the president is a “big believer in face-to-face diplomacy.” So, the secretary continued, his goal is to meet in person with his European counterparts to discuss “where we are right now” with respect to the invasion.

“We have been incredibly aligned to date. That doesn’t happen by accident,” she stated. Psaki.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted Tuesday morning that the alliance would convene a leaders’ summit quickly. “I have called an extraordinary summit on March 24 at #NATO headquarters. We will address #Russia’s invasion of #Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and strengthening of NATO’s deterrence and defense. At this critical time North America and Europe must stand together,” Stoltenberg wrote.

Previously, CNN reported that White House officials were discussing a possible Biden trip to Europe, with a visit to Poland.

This Sunday, Russia fired missiles and hit a large military base near the border with Poland, which would have claimed the lives of dozens of people. Poland is a NATO ally, and that military base held joint exercises with the alliance and other Western military personnel.

Visits by United States officials

Biden’s trip would come on the heels of visits by several of his top officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic traveled to Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

People were reported dead after shelling hit buildings in residential areas of Kyiv on Tuesday morning, according to Ukrainian authorities. New satellite images show widespread destruction across the country, including damaged houses in a town near Kyiv and burning houses in the besieged city of Mariupol, where more than 2,500 civilians have been killed, Ukrainian authorities estimate.

Zelensky presses

Zelensky is scheduled to deliver a virtual address Wednesday to members of the US Congress.

During his most recent phone call, Zelensky pressed Biden for more sanctions against Russia, CNN reported. The Ukrainian president asked Biden to step up efforts to isolate Moscow from international trade and continue to target the Russian elite. Zelensky has also called on the US and NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine. But both Blinken and Stoltenberg have said such a move is unrealistic and could lead to direct conflict between Russia and NATO.