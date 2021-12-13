Biden with the months numbered? – Free Daily





Donald Trump he did not give up politics. And he could even run for the upcoming presidential elections 2024. In Orlando, in fact, during a public event in Orlando, Florida, he thundered: “I said it loud and clear: we won the first time and the second time we won even more. And it seems that we will have to think strongly about a third time, “said the former US president.

A few days ago also the former vice president Mike Pence, on a collision course with the tycoon, had aired the hypothesis of his candidacy in 2024. On the possibility that the governor of Florida will run, Ron De Santis, Trump replied instead: “I like it very much.” Speaking then of Joe Biden, he called it “a weather vane controlled by Barack ObamaAnd in answering the possibility of an investigation into the president’s son, Hunter Biden, the tycoon also attracted “buuu” from the audience of supporters by simply saying: “I don’t want to hurt a family.”

Meanwhile, the former vice president Mike Pence it was in New Hampshire, one of the key states in the Republican Party primary. Pence attended a fundraising event for Republican Senate candidates, as well as meeting with local political activists and business leaders. Pence did not rule out the hypothesis of his candidacy for the White House, despite the fact that former President Donald Trump has already made it clear that he wants to run as well. The Hill newspaper recalls that earlier this year Pence aroused the ire of many conservative voters by refusing to block the certification of the last presidential elections.