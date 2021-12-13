World

Biden with the months numbered? – Free Daily

Photo of James Reno James Reno20 hours ago
0 130 1 minute read


Donald Trump he did not give up politics. And he could even run for the upcoming presidential elections 2024. In Orlando, in fact, during a public event in Orlando, Florida, he thundered: “I said it loud and clear: we won the first time and the second time we won even more. And it seems that we will have to think strongly about a third time, “said the former US president.

A few days ago also the former vice president Mike Pence, on a collision course with the tycoon, had aired the hypothesis of his candidacy in 2024. On the possibility that the governor of Florida will run, Ron De Santis, Trump replied instead: “I like it very much.” Speaking then of Joe Biden, he called it “a weather vane controlled by Barack ObamaAnd in answering the possibility of an investigation into the president’s son, Hunter Biden, the tycoon also attracted “buuu” from the audience of supporters by simply saying: “I don’t want to hurt a family.”

Meanwhile, the former vice president Mike Pence it was in New Hampshire, one of the key states in the Republican Party primary. Pence attended a fundraising event for Republican Senate candidates, as well as meeting with local political activists and business leaders. Pence did not rule out the hypothesis of his candidacy for the White House, despite the fact that former President Donald Trump has already made it clear that he wants to run as well. The Hill newspaper recalls that earlier this year Pence aroused the ire of many conservative voters by refusing to block the certification of the last presidential elections.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno20 hours ago
0 130 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The wonderful recovery of the cat who lost a paw due to the umbilical cord

3 weeks ago

“I killed my grandmother, it seemed like an accident.” 21-year-old boy confesses it to the truth game

November 11, 2021

“No quarantine for business travel”

1 week ago

Terrorism, they planned an attack during the holidays: two 23-year-olds arrested

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button