Biden worries about the situation in Haiti

An increase in violence related to armed gangs in Haiti continues to push the poorest country in the hemisphere into a humanitarian crisis that is of “concern” for the president of the United States, Joe Bien, but it is “complicated” to address and it will not be done overnight.

The statements are from Karine Jean Pierrethe White House press secretary, who last weekend participated in the convention in Las Vegas of the national associations of Black and Hispanic Journalists.

“It’s just going to take time. I know it’s not easy at all, it’s a complicated situation, but we’re going to continue to focus on it”, commented Jean-Pierre, to the question that was put to him from the public. The spokeswoman also indicated that it is not only the United States, but that countries in the region must also get involved.

Recently, the US daily Washington Post editorialized the Haiti situation and criticized that the response of the international community in the face of the situation in that country is silence. He also judged that the Organization of American States (OAS) has only issued statements about the situation.

On the other hand, just the Security Council of the United Nations Organization (UN) extended the mandate of the political office in Haiti for one year and decided that its police and prison unit will include up to 42 civilians and seconded personnel who will act as advisers.

Although Karine Jean-Pierre pointed out that the Haiti situation is “personal” for President Biden, organizations have criticized the continuous deportations of Haitians to a country in chaos, especially from the United States.

A report by the non-governmental organization Quixote Center noted that Joe Biden In his first year in office, he deported almost as many Haitians as the last three US presidents combined.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) revealed that 19,189 Haitian migrants were deported from the United States in a year from January 2021 to January 2020.

Although Biden took office on January 20 of last year, only 89% (17,090) of migrants were returned from the United States between September 19, 2021 and January 31, 2022.

Cite Soleil

The new outbreak of violence in Haiti began in early July when armed gangs rivals clashed in Cité Soleil. According to UN, between July 8 and 17, 2022, more than 471 people were killed, injured or missing. Some 3,000 people have also fled their homes, including hundreds of unaccompanied children, while at least 140 houses have been destroyed or burned.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) warned that the situation in Cité Soleil leaves one in 20 children at risk of dying from severe acute malnutrition. The latest data available from Unicef estimate that 20% of children under the age of five in Cité Soleil suffer from severe or moderate acute malnutrition, five percentage points above the emergency threshold established by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“The violence must stop in Cité Soleil so that malnourished children can receive the medical assistance they need to survive and grow,” Bruno Maes, a representative of Unicef at Haiti.