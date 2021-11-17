Biden, Xi and the diplomacy of generic commitments (to avoid the worst)

After China’s resounding double defection from the two major multilateral events of recent weeks at the G-20 in Italy first and at the COP-26 in Scotland afterwards, the first virtual summit between Joe Biden and Xi-Jinping, which took place last night, was the first opportunity for a confrontation between the US and China.

It was mostly an exercise of “responsible management of competition”, as reported by the statement from the White House and as they say in diplomacy. Therefore a sensible choice of the two great powers that have an interest in a “responsible management of the competition”, to avoid the risks of escalation or an accident in the many potentially “hot” places of the Sino-American competition, starting with the Taiwan Strait.

No agreement, however, no joint final statement, no “agreed roadmap”, but only the generic commitment to continue talking to each other to avoid the worst.

Within this framework, the comparison, as confirmed by many sources within the US administration, was clear-cut and without discounts.

President Joe Biden confirmed to Xi-Jinping that, together with its allies, the United States will continue to defend and promote not only its interests but also its values ​​on a global scale, engaging in the promotion of a free and open international system. in which the globalization of commodities cannot be separated from the globalization of rights.

At the opening of the summit, Joe Biden expressed strong concerns about the worsening of the human rights situation within the People’s Republic of China in the Uyghur region of Xinjiang, in Tibet and in the now fully “normalized” former city-state of Hong Kong. from Beijing.

The summit certified the fact that the gravitational center of global crises and opportunities has definitively shifted eastward, in the vast Indo-Pacific area, confirming the commitment of the US and allies in the area.

Biden reminded Xi that the opaque project of the New Silk Road, the United States and the Indo-Pacific democracies intend to oppose a system of relations based on full economic and navigation freedom, respect for the rule of law and rights: that Indo-Pacific “free and open” in contrast with the illegal occupation of the South China Sea and with the projects of the New Silk Road, too often based on financial practices outside international standards, with the multiplication of “debt traps ”Which weaken the beneficiary countries.

We therefore expect an intensification of the “networks” under construction between the democracies of the Indo-Pacific in the coming months: AUKUS (Australia, USA and UK) and QUAD (USA, India, Japan, Australia) will be strengthened with a growing European presence in the area starting with France and Germany and the Five Eyes intelligence network will be extended to include new Asian partners.

On Taiwan, Biden confirmed the fact that US policy has never changed in recent years and stressed the fact that the US and allies will oppose any unilateral modification of the “status quo” in the Strait.

“Status quo” that today Beijing would like to radically change, as demonstrated by the hundreds of forays into Taipei’s airspace and the many Resolutions approved on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Communist Party and the last Central Committee, which deem the reunification of Taiwan inevitable to mainland China, to be achieved by any means possible.

The presence of Taiwan at the highest levels at the next Summit of Democracies on December 9-10 in Washington DC, will confirm the cooperation between the Chinese democratic island with the US and its allies.

On the climate, the openings that had given hope for a better outcome of the COP-26 in Glasgow have been confirmed, even if the resistance from Beijing continues to represent a problem for the global challenge to climate change: the People’s Republic of China is the first polluter in the world, responsible for 27% of climate-changing gas production (double that of the United States), with economic growth still too dependent on coal consumption (50% of internal energy production) and unable to make concrete commitments on the threat deriving from changes climatic.

The meeting did not touch on the theme of the Beijing Winter Olympics next February 2022, above all because possible forms of boycott are not excluded on the table of the US administration, starting with a possible “diplomatic boycott”, with which athletes participate without however, that heads of state and politicians from democratic countries are present at the official ceremonies.

On North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran, all dossiers on which China is increasing its presence and its assertiveness, there was no relevant dialogue, but only a commitment to confront each other in the future.