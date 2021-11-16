BIDEN XI … THE COMMERCIAL WAR CONTINUES!

Good news for those who dreamed of a turning point, the trade war between China and the US continues …

With the advent of the altar boy Biden, nothing has changed in America, the trade war inaugurated by Trump continues, in some cases even accelerates.

Overall, the trade war took place in five phases between 2018 and 2021. The first six months of 2018 saw only a moderate increase in tariffs. The months of July to September 2018 resulted in a sharp increase in tariffs on both sides: US average rates increased from 3.8 percent to 12.0 percent, and China’s average rates increased from 7.2 percent to 18.3 percent. In the third phase, there was a period of 8 months (from 25 September 2018 to June 2019) of little change in rates. From June to September 2019, another series of tariff increases began. In the current phase five, and despite the phase one agreement, tariffs between the two countries remain high and are the new normal.

The trade war continues … US-China Trade War Tariffs: An Up-to-Date Chart https://t.co/4OSfI5MwxB via @PIIE – Andrea Mazzalai (@icebergfinanza) November 16, 2021

The synthesis of the virtual meeting between the Chinese and the American presidents is all here …

IN THE XI MEETING, BIDEN WAS CLEAR ON THE NEED TO SAFEGUARD AMERICAN WORKERS AND COMPANIES FROM CHINA’S UNFAIR TRADE AND ECONOMIC PRACTICES —US STATEMENT. – Breaking Market News (@FinancialJuice) November 16, 2021

Biden reiterated to Xi that the US will stand up for its interests and principles with its partners, American corporate workers and corporations themselves from UNFAIR trade and China’s economic practices.

Xi replied that the United States must stop misusing the concept of national security to punish Chinese companies.

And everyone lived happily ever after, except on Taiwanwar!

In the meantime, the Chinese data came out, slightly better than forecasts, but as you well know, it is still data to be taken with pliers, if the American ones are often “fixed” let alone those of a Communist country, we just need who tell us that everything is fine in the real estate market.

On the other hand, those arrived from the Japanese economy were terrible, economists expected a drop in GDP of just one point, 0.8% to be precise, and instead it fell by 3%.

Private consumption fell by 1.1%

Let alone in China if with what happened the data can be positive.

Unemployment is falling in England, but the news of the day is about Shell …

Shell, slap to Holland. Johnson beats Rutte thanks to the lighter tax https://t.co/djNlsLUjWI pic.twitter.com/2dQJubwKKX – IlSole24ORE (@ sole24ore) November 16, 2021

Watching the Dutch, European tax dumping champions, begging Shell to stay, begging for some new tax advantage, is worth a first-class ticket!

And thank goodness that after Brexit, millions of deaths and famines everywhere.

Yesterday, new annual high of the dollar, yes the dead one, the finished one, the one that should have gone to 1.30 for most business banks, economists and analysts.

Now a break is needed!

Technical rebound for the little treasures, all within the limits that the economy allows, as we will see at the weekend.

Now we wait unhurriedly for the correction markets and then at the weekend with a quick update the last NOVEMBER RAIN manuscript will be released before OUTLOOK 2022, a year that we believe will follow in all respects 2018!

The manuscripts from the beginning of the year are more than enough to understand how to seize it, the last great opportunity, the most colossal in history, because today they are all on the wrong side of a boat that is about to sink again.

