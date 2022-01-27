Biden’s first year with the pandemic – La Voce di New York

(TITLE +COMMENT)

FIRST PAGE

– Victories marred by missteps: Biden’s first year with the pandemic. The erratic virus resulted in confusing messages, and politics often thwarted action. A first-year review of Biden battling the coronavirus demonstrates how his efforts to fight “one of the most formidable enemies America has ever had” were unsuccessful in three areas:

– The White House continued to focus almost exclusively on the vaccine, even after it became clear that the vaccine does not always prevent the spread of the virus;

– The Government did not focus enough on testing, not moving quickly on the distribution of home tests and thus making it difficult for citizens to find out if they were infected or not;

– The government has been hesitant to impose measures such as mandatory masks, the vaccine passport and the vaccine itself, for fear of deepening the existing divide with the Republicans.

– To avoid the virus, Olympic athletes are being withdrawn. They avoid friends, change training and do not participate in competitions. As thousands of Olympic athletes around the world go through the last three weeks before the Olympics, they are adding a new “sport” to their preparation: avoiding covid-19 at all costs, cutting off contact with loved ones, changing the way in which they train, ceasing any activity not strictly related to the world of competition. With four photographs of Olympic athletes in training.

– The United States considers a deployment of military forces in Eastern Europe. Biden is studying the mobilization of thousands of troops, ships and warplanes in Europe, to NATO allies in the Baltic and Eastern Europe, in fear of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is a strong change from Biden’s pacifist policy after the failure of negotiations conducted with personal meetings between the two foreign ministers and also between the two presidents.

– Outdated light bulbs fill the shelves of Dollar Stores (giant supermarket chain at very low prices). The chain stores only sell old-fashioned incandescent, inefficient, short-life, and energy-efficient light bulbs instead of modern LED bulbs. Dollar Stores are present in all poor areas of the country and their bulbs certainly cost less than LEDs, but the monthly bill of the electricity company is much higher.

– Poor nations lose their best nurses in favor of rich countries. Hiring poses an ethical dilemma. Numerous rich countries, mainly the United States, Canada and England, are actively recruiting medical personnel from poor countries to fill the gaps left by the pandemic. Aggression on the part of wealthy nations – including Germany and Finland – offering much higher wages than the local ones, has

revolutionized immigration systems and poses a serious ethical problem, as it leaves poor countries without their best medical and scientific staff.

INTERNAL PAGES

– Nino Cerruti, designer who revolutionized men’s fashion, dies at 91. Over half a page obituary, with four photographs, of the great Italian designer, who has dressed generations of movie and TV stars. The caption of one of the photos recalls his greatest successes: Richard Gere’s clothes in “Pretty Woman”, those of Michael Douglas in “Wall Street”, Christian Bale in “American Psycho”, Tom Hanks in “Philadelphia” and those of Kathleen Turner in “The Jewel of the Nile”.

– Police culture goes on trial. George Floyd’s killer cop is in prison. The other three, who witnessed the long scene of their colleague kneeling on the victim’s neck begging for mercy without the slightest intervention, go now – finally! – under process.

– Sad times in New York City. With a wave of bad news and the pandemic continuing, albeit slightly improving, residents are struggling to find ways to hope for improvement.

– A Christian presence is disappearing. The once vibrant town of Idlib, the only area in Syria still under the rebels, is now controlled by Islamists.

– Showdown in Greece. Numerous fatal assaults on women by their comrades encouraged more victims to speak up.