Biden’s harsh speech for the anniversary of the assault on Congress

United States President Joe Biden gave a harsh speech to commemorate the anniversary of the assault on the Congress building, carried out on January 6, 2021 by a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump with the aim of stopping the process certification of the presidential election, won by Biden.

The speech is Biden’s toughest condemnation of Trump since becoming president. He accused him of instigating his supporters to storm the Congress building, and then of doing nothing to stop the violence. Above all, he accused him of trying to subvert the electoral process, spreading a “web of lies” that involved his electorate.

Biden’s reference is to the false theory, still supported by Trump and believed by the majority of the Republican electorate, that the presidential elections at the end of 2020 were rigged and that Biden is an illegitimate president.

A year ago, in this sacred place, democracy was attacked. The will of the people has come under attack. The constitution, our constitution, has had to face the gravest of threats. […] For the first time in our history, a president has not just lost an election: he has tried to subvert the peaceful transfer of power as a violent mob entered the Capitol. But they failed.

In the course of his speech, Biden did not mention Trump by name even once, but he accused him with exceptional harshness.

Here’s the truth: the former president of the United States of America created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 elections. He did it because he values ​​power more than principles […], because he considers his own interests more important than the interests of this country and America, and because his wounded ego is worth more to him than democracy and the constitution. He cannot accept that he has lost.

Biden’s speech, which was preceded by an almost as harsh speech by Vice President Kamala Harris, has several exceptional or at least unusual elements. For one thing, it is quite rare for an incumbent president to give a speech in Congress other than the annual State of the Union; moreover, it is quite exceptional that a president attacks his predecessor so violently.

But for Biden this harshness is justified by the fact that on January 6, 2021, American democracy was in serious danger, and in many ways it still is: over the past year, the conservative and in some cases anti-democratic movement that has formed around Trump has not weakened at all, and has indeed become more influential because many of the former president’s theories have been adopted by the majority of the Republican electorate.

Biden added that he is ready to defend democracy, using rather rhetorical expressions.

It was not me who sought the clash that took place in this Capitol a year ago. But I will not withdraw from the fight. I will support the attack. I will defend this nation, and I will not allow anyone to keep a blade at the throat of democracy.

Trump, in a statement, responded to Biden’s speech calling it “a political spectacle” and “a distraction to the fact that Biden has completely and utterly failed.” He then repeated the false theory that the election result was the result of fraud.

