Biden’s jokes about Ukraine aren’t funny

Wednesday, during the press conference organized on the occasion of his first year in the White House, Joe Biden gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a jump in his chair. The American president, after threatening very harsh sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, declared that in the event of “a minor incursion, there will be a fight between NATO members over what to do and what not to do”. A stunned journalist replied: “Are you giving Putin permission to make a small foray into Ukraine?” Biden replied with a joke, but didn’t make anyone laugh: “It sounded so true?”

Ukraine responds to Biden

Zelensky’s reaction, which has recently had several frictions with NATO countries, it was not long in coming: «We want to remind the great powers that there are no small incursions and small nations. Just as there are no small losses and small pains deriving from the loss of loved ones ». The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, then increased the dose: «You cannot be half aggressive. Either you are aggressive or you are not. We shouldn’t give Putin the slightest chance to play with quasi-aggression or small forays. We have been under attack from Moscow since 2014 ».

The White House spokesperson, Jen Psaky, therefore hastened to correct the shot of yet another gaffe by the president with a much clearer statement: “If any Russian armed force crosses the border, we will consider it an invasion and we will respond in an immediate, severe way and in unison with NATO allies ».

Talks between Moscow and Washington

If the patch has covered the hole for the moment, the fact remains that Biden’s attitude seemed utterly inadequate towards a country, Russia, which has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers on the border with Ukraine. Moscow’s requests are well known: to prevent Kiev’s entry into NATO, further expansion of the Alliance to the East and the deployment of weapons and troops in the neighboring country.

The United States has repeatedly reiterated that it does not intend to deploy troops in Ukraine to face Russia, but that it is ready to apply “very severe” economic sanctions in the event of an invasion: disconnecting the Russian banking sector from the Swift international payments system, preventing in Moscow to convert rubles into dollars and block the Nord Stream 2 project.

China is an interested spectator

Friday’s meeting in Geneva between Russian Foreign Minister Sergej Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken did not bring great news. Although at the moment an invasion by Moscow continues to seem unlikely, the US must play its cards well and not be excessively weak.

In fact, China is also at the window, which has raised the threat of invasion of Taiwan to the highest levels after the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. If America did not react adequately to a possible Russian incursion into Ukraine, showing itself weak, it would further incite Beijing to abandon the delay and attempt to reconquer the island.

