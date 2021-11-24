Biden’s oil strategy? Not a Great Idea From Investing.com



By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – The United States announced on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with major global consumers of crude oil such as China, India, South Korea and Japan to get hold of its strategic oil reserves. The goal, already made clear by President Biden in the past, is to stem the rise in fuel prices, one of the main drivers of the current price phase.

“Although the aim is to try to increase the supply of crude oil on the market and lower the price of this raw material, as they say, the blow has failed. Either because the measure was already discounted by investors, or because more energetic action was expected but above all because the potential impact of the measure will be temporary: bread for today and hunger for tomorrow “, the Link experts wrote in a note. Securities.

Ben Laidler, strategist of eToro’s global markets shares the same opinion: “The main economies in general have 1.5 billion barrels of oil, useful for satisfying 15 days of global demand. The risk is that the release of oil reserves will backfire and cause another price increase. Biden’s choice can be seen as a desperate short-term measure, and with little follow-up given that the SPRs (strategic reserves) are relatively limited and their use is destined for real emergencies ”.

“Furthermore, there is the possibility that the OPEC + cartel will apply retaliation policies, with the risk that the production levels decided this summer and not yet modified will be maintained at the next meeting in December. Such a measure would offset the impact of Biden’s and other countries’ policies, ”they add from Link Securities.

The eToro strategist also recalls 3 previous episodes: in 1991 (Gulf War), 2005 (Hurricane Katrina) and 2011 (Libya interruption). “The largest worldwide reserve release was 60 million barrels, well below the daily global demand. The United States only moved 12 times, the largest of which was 10 million barrels of oil. China, on the other hand, the world’s largest importer, sold 7 million barrels for the first time in September, ”says the eToro analyst.

“Selling is dangerous. SPRs are limited, sales are ineffective, and OPEC now has little room to pump more (and could pump less to offset the US strategy), “Laidler warns.” In addition, demand is picking up and new investment in oil they are a small fraction of historical levels due to the transition to a greener economy. “

According to Link Securities, “what President Biden should do is encourage the production of American frackers rather than hinder them, as he has done since taking office. In the case of crude oil, where control is in the hands of OPEC + producers, it does not seem possible to intervene on the market other than to increase one’s production “.