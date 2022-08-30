Biden’s popularity recovers to its highest in a year | International

Joe Biden’s hot streak is beginning to be reflected in the polls. A string of accomplishments in recent weeks has given the president some steam just as his midterm congressional elections approach, which seemed destined to be a catastrophe for Democrats. The risk of losing control of Congress is still there, but Biden’s discharge rating this month reached its highest level in a year, according to a Gallup poll released this week.

The popularity of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, began to sink with the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, just over a year ago. Since then, the high prices of gasoline and food, translated into the highest inflation in 40 years, the inability to carry out his legislative agenda and some temporary crises, such as the shortage of formula milk, have pushed his approval ratings to lows in July.

According to Gallup, just 38% of Americans approved of Biden’s performance last month, the lowest since the start of his presidency and the lowest approval of a president at this point in his term in decades. In just one month, however, that popularity has jumped to 44%. The improvement is concentrated among independent voters, who do not openly identify with either the Republican Party or the Democratic Party, where approval has gone from 31% to 40% in a single month. Among Democrats, his rate rises from 78% to 81%, while among Republican voters it remains low (4%).

Earlier this month, the United States successfully completed a drone operation to kill al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul. That same week, the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% and equaled its lowest in the last half century, with a record employment figure, above the pre-pandemic level. The next, the year-on-year rate of inflation fell thanks to cheaper gasoline and Congress definitively approved the Inflation Reduction Law, with climate and fiscal measures and with a reduction in medical and pharmaceutical costs for part of the population. To this have been added some other initiatives, such as the law to encourage the manufacture of microprocessors in the United States or the removal of up to 20,000 dollars in university loans.

The month of August has also been marked by the search of Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s mansion in Palm Beach (Florida) and the subsequent revelations, which have shown that the former president retained classified documents. It is not clear what role the contrast between the two may have played in assessing the current president. At the rally with which he has entered the campaign this week, Biden said: “My father had a saying. He was like, ‘Joey, don’t compare me to the Almighty. Compare me with the alternative’. Well, the alternative to the Democrats is the Republicans MAGA”, in reference to Make America Great Again, Trump’s motto. Republicans wanted the midterm elections to be a referendum on Biden, but they risk ending up being one on Trump.

Biden was accompanied at that rally by several congressmen who are playing for re-election in November. There is also a change in that. If a few weeks ago many Democratic candidates preferred to distance themselves from the president, now they are beginning to seek his support. This Tuesday, for example, he will go to Wilkes Barre in support of Matthew Cartwright, whose seat in the House of Representatives for Pennsylvania’s eighth district is in jeopardy. Others, however, still prefer to avoid him on campaign.

The Democrats have also regained aggressiveness in the face of criticism from the opposition. Republicans have accused the president of giving away public money to the privileged for the partial haircuts on university loans. One of the most notorious criticisms has been that of Colorado Representative Laurent Boebert, who has said: “Joe Biden is ripping off Americans who work hard to pay for Karen’s daughter’s title in lesbian dance theory,” mixing sexism, classism, and homophobia. Karen or Karen’s children is used in a derogatory sense and “lesbian dance theory” is used as a generic for studies that are despised.

The White House has responded to that and other messages by pointing out from its official account the amounts of hundreds of thousands of dollars and even millions in aid programs for the covid that Republican congressmen received, going down to the mud in a way that they had not done during all The presidency. Marjorie Taylor Greene, staunch Trumpist who has also raised her voice against the removal, It has been one of those mentioned in a long thread: it received 183,504 dollars in aid. Biden, for his part, has also hardened his tone and called Trump and his supporters semi-fascists.

Similar to Obama

The results of special elections to cover casualties in Congress that have occurred in recent months also increase Democratic hopes. The latest good news for them came last week, when Pat Ryan won New York’s 19th district for the House of Representatives by a larger margin than Biden did against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Biden’s level of approval is already equal to that of Barack Obama at this point in his first term and higher than that of his second. He also surpasses Donald Trump in the same period of his presidency. However, mid-term legislative elections often hurt the president’s party. For as long as direct midterm elections have existed, this has been the case in the House of Representatives except in 1934 (Franklin D. Roosevelt), 1998 (Bill Clinton), and 2002 (George W. Bush). In the Senate, only Roosevelt (1934), John F. Kennedy (1962), Richard Nixon (1970), George W. Bush (2002) and Donald Trump (2018) have managed to improve their position in the last century.

The Democrats have very little margin. In the elections of November 8, a third of the Senate and the entire House of Representatives are renewed. In the Upper House there is currently a tie to 50 senators that is broken by the vice president, Kamala Harris. Among the seats that are renewed, the battle will be centered on six or seven (Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona and Georgia among them), but the Democrats have no margin for error. In the House of Representatives, only 10% or 15% are truly competitive and the Democrats could only afford to lose two seats. In the last four midterm elections, the president’s party has lost between 13 and 63 seats.

The President wins the battle of the memes with Dark Brandon Biden has never been particularly active on social media. He contrasts his sobriety with his predecessor’s hyperactivity. However, he has become the protagonist of memes that have been trending for several weeks. Transformed into a kind of superhero with red laser eyes, the Democrats have renamed him Dark Brandon, a character that has been adopted even by his White House aides. Democrats turn around an insult that comes from a misunderstanding by an announcer on a sports broadcast. In early October 2021, the audience in the stands of a car race in Talladega, Alabama, shouted “Fuck Joe Biden” (Fuck you, Joe Biden). The race had been won by Brandon Brown and the television announcer believed and said on screen that the attendees were singing “Let’s go, Brandon” (Come on, Brandon). Since then, Republicans have adopted “Let’s go Brandon” as a way to insult the president. There are caps, banners and flags with the slogan. The Democrats tried to turn it around with a “Thank you Biden” (Thanks Biden) that did not work. But then, that Brandon has given way to Dark Brandon and Biden supporters have used the character to attribute the achievements made in the last stage to his superpowers in a multitude of memes that circulate especially on Twitter. “Dark Brandon is rocking it,” the White House deputy spokesman wrote, Andrew Bates, on Twitter on August 8, after what was probably the most successful week of his presidency.

