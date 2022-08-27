Biden’s popularity rises after the latest measures of his Government

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has the support of 44 percent of the citizens, which allows him to reach the highest level of popularity in the last year thanks to the latest political milestones achieved by your Administration.

Biden’s image bottomed out in July, with 38 percent, and is now at unprecedented levels since August 2021, according to a Gallup survey of 1,006 interviews conducted between the 1st and 23rd of this month.

There are still 53 percent of citizens who disapprove of Biden’s work, but Gallup has highlighted that the president’s current popularity is above that of his four immediate predecessors at this stage of the mandate, a month and a half before elections are held parliamentary

The collapse of image of Biden a year ago was largely attributed to the chaotic drawdown of troops in Afghanistan, while the experts see in the upturn current the effects of measures such as the law approved by Congress to increase investment in climate change and improve health care.

Among supporters of the Democratic Party, Biden has a support level of 81 percent, which falls to 40 percent if independents are taken into account and to 4 percent if Republicans are examined.

By subject, the tenant of the White House obtains his best scores in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic (58 percent) and the defense of the environment (50 percent), while the economy (31 percent) and abortion policies (34 percent) are at the opposite extreme.