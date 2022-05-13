Biden’s Summit of the Americas is threatened by boycotts and confusion

The most pressing issue is Brazil’s presidential election in October. The Biden administration is concerned that, after months of questioning Brazil’s voting systems, Bolsonaro could challenge the results if he loses.

At the summit, US and other officials could try to pressure Bolsonaro to respect the democratic process and publicly express his own support for Brazil’s electoral systems.

But now it appears Bolsonaro will not travel to Los Angeles and the summit has been dropped from his agenda, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because that decision has yet to be announced.

Reuters reported this week that he does not plan to attend.

Bolsonaro’s office, in an email, said it had received no information on the schedule for the summit. Vice President Hamilton Mourão said in a text message that the president had not yet decided whether he would attend.

“If it is an empty summit, it is a message to the rest of the world that there is no coordination or common ground between the countries of the Americas,” said Ernesto Araújo, who was Bolsonaro’s foreign minister until last year.

Bolsonaro may also be wary of any uncomfortable political situation if he attends the summit and Biden makes public statements about the security of Brazil’s elections.

“The risk of having a bad headline is too great,” said Traumann, a former spokesperson for Dilma Rousseff, the former president of Brazil. “And is Biden going to offer billions of dollars in American investment? No. So what’s in it for him?

