Biella Hospital, the spaces of the Rehabilitation Medicine Complex Structure converted into Covid area – Newsbiella.it

As of today, Friday 17 December, 44 people have been hospitalized for Covid at the Biella Hospital, divided as follows: 1 Intensive Care, 8 Semi-Intensive Therapy (Emergency Medicine and Surgery), 22 Pulmonology, 11 Rehabilitation Medicine and 2 Pediatrics.

Faced with the increase in the number of Covid hospitalizations, the ASLBI has temporarily converted the spaces of the Rehabilitation Medicine Complex Structure to the Covid area, with a view to reorganization aimed at assisting patients positive to the virus.

At the moment, however, the continuation of the general activity of the hospital, outpatient and hospitalization, is regularly guaranteed for all citizens.

Among those hospitalized for Covid, about 70% of patients are unvaccinated (i.e. with 0 doses or with an incomplete vaccination cycle). The remaining percentage appears to have completed the vaccination cycle.

In the wards with a high intensity of treatment, unvaccinated patients are those who present the most serious symptoms caused by the virus, in particular from a respiratory point of view. In low-intensity wards, vaccinated patients come mainly as a result of symptoms other than respiratory symptoms. From this picture of the situation it emerges therefore that vaccines drastically reduce the number of hospitalizations in intensive care and semi-intensive care and, consequently, contribute to decreasing the length of hospitalizations and any after-effects (so-called “long Covid”).

The purpose and usefulness of Covid vaccines are therefore amply confirmed by the prevalence of more severe respiratory symptoms in Emergency Medicine and Surgery for unvaccinated subjects, while vaccinated patients have stable conditions and moderate respiratory insufficiency. Out of 44 hospitalized, 9 patients are in intensive or semi-intensive treatment. This data proves the effectiveness of the vaccination campaign.

A dutiful and heartfelt thanks from the ASLBI General Management goes to the medical and health personnel who for many months have been engaged in activities related to the fight against pandemics in the hospital and in the area, including vaccination campaigns, swabs, hospital care and assistance and domicile of the infected. Personnel who in light of the current situation will continue to ensure the necessary levels of support.

In this sense, co-responsibility and utmost prudence are recommended to citizens during the holiday period, with respect for the usual anti-contagion precautions (interpersonal distancing, hand sanitation and masks), to help contain infections as much as possible, while preserving their own health and that of family members.