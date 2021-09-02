Biennale Cinema 2021 | Serena Rossi leads the opening and closing evenings of Venezia 78

Serena Rossi was born in Naples on 31 August 1985. At 16 he made his debut in the theater with “Once upon a time… Scugnizzi”, the successful musical written by Claudio Mattone and Enrico Vaime. The notoriety arrives in 2002 with “Un Posto al Sole” and in the following years with numerous successful series for Rai and Mediaset such as “Il Commissario Montalbano”, “Il clan dei camorristi”, “Sant’Agostino”, “Adriano Olivetti” , “May God help us”, “Inspector Coliandro”.

He returns to the theater with the role of Rosetta in “Rugantino” by Garinei and Giovannini, a musical comedy with which he arrives at the New York City Center on Broadway from the Sistina Theater.

On the big screen he stars in the successful Manetti Bros film “Song ‘e Napule” (2012) and in the comedies “Al Posto Tuo”, “Troppo Napoletano” and “Hunt for treasure”.

At the 75th Venice International Film Festival he is in competition with “Ammore e Malavita” by the Manetti Bros, for whose interpretation he wins a David di Donatello, a Nastro d’Argento and a Ciak d’Oro.

“Brave Girls” by Michela Andreozzi and “7 hours to make you fall in love” by Giampaolo Morelli earned her the nomination for the Nastri d’Argento as best leading actress in a comedy in 2020 and for the Ciak d’Oro as best leading actress. In the same year he starred in Stefano Mordini’s “Let me go”, which was presented at the 77th Venice Film Festival.

After the streaming release of “Sadness has a light sleep” by Marco Mario de Notaris, he is waiting to present the highly anticipated “Diabolik” by Manetti Bros.

It is in the role of Mia Martini in the film “Io sono Mia” by Riccardo Donna, presented at the Sanremo Festival, that Serena reaches the definitive consecration of actress and singer, with the victory of a Special Silver Ribbon and a nomination for best actress protagonist at the Ciak d’Oro.

In 2021 it was directed by Tiziana Aristarco in “Mina Settembre”, a Raiuno record-breaking series, freely inspired by the stories of Maurizio de Giovanni.

As a voice actress she lends her voice to various Walt Disney characters: she is the Princess Anna of the “Frozen” saga, she is Cinderella in “Into the Woods” and she is the sung voice of Emily Blunt in “The Return of Mary Poppins”.

Music is a constant in Serena Rossi’s artistic career and plays a decisive role in her abilities.

It is for this passion and her talent that, at a very young age, she recorded two albums to land in 2014 on the Rai 1 program “Tale e Quali Show”, hosted by Carlo Conti, winning for 2 consecutive years.

From that moment she also began a career as a television presenter: from “Celebration”, “From here to a year” to “Cinepop” up to the “Secret Song” program.