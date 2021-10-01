Bif & st, meeting and masterclass with Helen Mirren: “Men, don’t take everything for granted”

Helen Mirren enchants the audience of Petruzzelli Theater, during the Bif & st. On stage with her, her husband Taylor Hackford. The couple received the prestigious award Federico Fellini Platinum Award.

Attending the event, led by Enrico Magrelli, the artistic director of the festival Felice Laudadio, the governor Michele Emiliano and the directors Marco Bellocchio And Paolo Virzì. Guest star: Checco Zalone.

Helen Mirren at Bif & st

The English actress, the undisputed star of the world cinema scene, was the real surprise of this edition of BIF & ST. The governor Emiliano, in giving her the prize, defines her “Queen of Puglia”, emphasizing the authentic bond that binds the celebrity to this land where he decided to buy a second home.

Mirren deeply loves Italy. On stage she remembers when, during a rainy summer in Brighton, she took refuge in a cinema and discovered The adventure from Antonioni, being struck by Monica Vitti. Since that time, he has had a real epiphany:

“I want to be an actress, an Italian actress”.

A dream that, years later, after a long and honorable career has come true. Mirren shot the film with Virzì Ella & John, (in competition with Venice 74), flanked by an extraordinary one Donald Sutherland and a video, which went viral on social media, The vacinada with Checco Zalone.

Taylor Hackford, director of numerous hits (Gentleman Officer, The devil’s advocate), his inseparable companion, was trained with Italian cinema; quotes Bike thieves, Rome open city and remember the extraordinary Anna Magnani.

When, surprisingly, Checco Zalone bursts on the scene, the show is on vibrant: the actress’s heel fits into the stage and the comedian shows all his verve with his gags. Mirren’s “British” composure, graceful in a floral dress, and Zalone’s explosive personality are a truly winning combination.

Helen Mirren’s masterclass at Bif & st with Virzì

The September 29 Mirren meets the public and the press at the Petruzzelli for one masterclass with Paolo Virzì; the “queen” of the big screen remembers some anecdote on the set of Ella & John and reveals that, for the first time, with Virzì, he shot a film respecting the chronology of the sequences.

The speech extends to the British cinema which, according to Mirren, has experienced a sort of “schizophrenia” for years, in a strenuous attempt to grab the American market. Appointment Anderson and Greenway, two voices out of the chorus who have chosen a more personal path, without allowing themselves to be influenced by the laws of the market.

The method of the actress

The star talks about her interpretative method that she considers “non-immersive”, a method she shares with other British actresses such as Kate Winslet:

I act for the room, not the makeup camper. When it’s off stage, I want to be who I am again.

The love for cinema shines through the words of Helen Mirren when she describes the set, from the director to the operators, from the workers to the attendants; the miracle of cinema can only be accomplished thanks to the passion and work of all:

Making movies is like living in a traveling circus that becomes your family.

The speech becomes more serious when Virzì talks about the theme of inclusiveness and how the cultural revolution we are experiencing is influencing contemporary cinema. Mirren finds this change exciting, although she admits that new rules need to be developed to cope with a totally new and decidedly more open scenario than in the past.

In this regard, the actress recalls when, at the beginning, she found herself working in a predominantly male environment and wondered how men would react in a similar situation.

When, in relation to the social changes taking place and the new role of women, she is asked to give advice to today’s men, Mirren responds with a concise and sharp joke which reveals all his wit and greatness: