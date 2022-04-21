Entertainment

big announcement in Spain on the future of Lionel Messi!

Lionel Messi, who arrived last summer in incredible excitement at PSG, did not confirm the expectations he may have raised. La Pulga is struggling to find its bearings in its new Parisian challenge and after a disappointing season despite a few bangs, the question of a departure this summer quickly came to the fore.

But Mundo Deportivo provide a clear answer this Wednesday. Lionel Messi will stay at PSG, assures the Catalan media, which even specifies that the Pulga would be surprised to see his departure mentioned as possible. Despite the whistles of the Park that he understands, and even without Kylian Mbappé if he had to pack his bags for Madrid, Messi would be completely convinced to extend the Parisian adventure in order to do better next season and take over. of Mbappé in terms of statistics. That is clear !

Lionel Messi, the star of PSG, is inevitably the subject of rumors after his first complicated season in Paris. The Spanish press has just made a clear announcement! According to Mundo Deportivo, it is indeed certain that Lionel Messi will stay at PSG.

