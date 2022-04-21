big announcement in Spain on the future of Lionel Messi!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mejbri’s dream eleven!

Lionel Messi, who arrived last summer in incredible excitement at PSG, did not confirm the expectations he may have raised. La Pulga is struggling to find its bearings in its new Parisian challenge and after a disappointing season despite a few bangs, the question of a departure this summer quickly came to the fore.

But Mundo Deportivo provide a clear answer this Wednesday. Lionel Messi will stay at PSG, assures the Catalan media, which even specifies that the Pulga would be surprised to see his departure mentioned as possible. Despite the whistles of the Park that he understands, and even without Kylian Mbappé if he had to pack his bags for Madrid, Messi would be completely convinced to extend the Parisian adventure in order to do better next season and take over. of Mbappé in terms of statistics. That is clear !

🔴 #NoticiaMD Leo Messi SEGUIRÁ in el PSG the temporada that comes 🇦🇷 Al argentino le sorprende la speculation que ha habito en torno su futuro porque tiene un año más de contrato y en ningún momento se ha Planteado una salida de París ✍️ @danigilopez https://t.co/pptVplSEMa — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) April 20, 2022