Big Announcements From Cardano. The Future Of Blockchain At Cardano Summit 2021

Prominent personalities at the Cardano Summit

The dates of the Cardano summit are 25 and 26 September, with the participation of figures such as politicians, technology and business pioneers. Here, announcements will be made that could be important to the crypto and blockchain world. One of the prominent figures attending the Summit is Misan Harriman, President of the Southbank Center. His talk will focus on NFTs and the future of art.

Other guests will deal with other topics, such as sustainability, regulation, using the blockchain to help less well-off people. IOHK will bring together in this meeting the world’s leading scientists and academics experts in blockchain.

This event sees the obvious presence of Charles Hoskinson, CEO of IOHK, in which he will talk about the huge growth of Cardano, of the functionalities of smart contracts. Furthermore. The involvement of the scientific and academic world is to create a new generation ecological and more secure blockchain network.