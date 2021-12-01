Big asset manager Fidelity launches spot Bitcoin ETF in Canada

The past few months have been quite busy for Bitcoin (BTC) investors. Waiting for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to decide whether or not to approve an exchange-traded fund (ETF) on Bitcoin spot, the US-based investment company Fidelity Investments is launching a spot ETF in Canada, subject to regulatory approval.

According to a tweet posted by Erick Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, the fund “Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF” is currently awaiting listing on a Canadian exchange. Balchunas pointed out that if the new fund is successful, Fidelity will become the largest asset management company to offer Bitcoin services:

“SEMI-SHOCK: Fidelity will launch a spot Bitcoin ETF in Canada this week. I didn’t know, he will undoubtedly be the biggest asset manager with a Bitcoin ETF. “

SEMI-SHOCK: Fidelity launching a spot bitcoin ETF in Canada this week. Didn’t know about this. Will easily be the biggest asset manager to date with a bitcoin ETF. pic.twitter.com/H2XJRBY3O6 – Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 30, 2021

Fidelity’s decision to offer a spot ETF in Canada only adds more fuel to the fire, considering that one of the largest asset managers in the world, with nearly $ 4 trillion in assets, is forced to develop a service in Canada to meet customer demand.

Related: The largest Bitcoin fund in the world could become an ETF in July next year

Meanwhile, the SEC is still deciding whether or not to approve a spot Bitcoin ETF, which many experts say will be a big hit in the market.

Grayscale Investments criticized the SEC’s recent rejection of the request for a VanEck spot Bitcoin ETF, as previously reported by Cointelegraph. The manager of the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) indicated in a letter to Secretary Vanessa Countryman that the SEC is wrong to reject spot Bitcoin ETFs after authorizing three similar Bitcoin futures products.

Related: VanEck’s spot Bitcoin ETF decision solidifies the SEC’s outlook on crypto

Canada is certainly no stranger to Bitcoin ETFs. The introduction of the FBTC could pave the way for more spot ETFs in the Canadian market. This would represent a significant win for investors, allowing them to gain exposure to Bitcoin without having to buy and hold coins directly.