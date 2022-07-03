Big bad news for Justin Bieber

“Renaissance” is revealed little by little. After unveiling Break My Soul, the first single from her upcoming album which will be released on July 29, Beyoncé revealed the cover on social media on Thursday.

In this photo, we discover the singer just dressed in a metallic bikini, sitting on an iridescent horse. In the caption of her post on Instagram, Beyoncé provided more details on the intention of this new project, which marks her return after six years of absence.

“Creating this album allowed me to dream and find an escape in a frightening time for the world. It made me feel free and adventurous at a time when nothing else was happening,” she writes.

A medieval legend

“My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgement, continues the artist. A place to be free from perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, to release, to feel free.

It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope this will inspire you to let go. Ha! And to feel as unique and strong and sexy as you are.”

As pointed out by several media, including Numéro, the photo refers to Lady Godiva, a medieval legend immortalized in particular by the British painter John Collier in the 19th century.

Wife of a count, she would have crossed the streets of the city of Coventry in England, naked on a horse, in order to convince her husband to lower the taxes which weighed on its inhabitants. What hope for a rebellious and committed new album?

In any case, this goes in the direction of Break My Soul, the first title unveiled, liberating and which encourages you to throw everything around to find happiness. We are therefore eagerly awaiting the sequel.