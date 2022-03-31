Big Bang Pro Wrestling, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, Don’t Starve Together and more make their premieres on Nintendo Switch

The list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases it has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

As on previous occasions, in the list that we leave you below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

Big Bang Pro Wrestling – Now available

It’s about to explode! Muscular wrestlers take to the stage for a bombastic fight! Simple controls allow you to perform crazy and devastating special moves with the press of a button!

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe – April 27

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe expands the world of the original game with new content, new options and new secrets for you to discover. Everything that was in the original Stanley Parable is here, but has now been visually updated to reflect modern technology while faithfully retaining the tone of the original game.

OshiRabu: Waifus Over Husbandos + Love or Die – April 28

The distant sound of bells echoes through a pure white chapel… She never thought this would happen to her, but this is even more than she dreamed…

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions – Summer 2022

Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimension is a tactical action game. Our gameplay is divided between free-roam exploration segments and strategic battles with subtle puzzle and stealth elements.

It has also been confirmed that Don’t Starve Together will finally release on April 12, 2022 on Nintendo Switch with shared unlocks that will allow players to share skins, items, characters, plant registration, recipes, and other rewards between the Xbox One, Steam, and Switch versions of the game.

On the other hand, it has been confirmed that Valis: The Phantom Soldier Collection 2 It will come to Nintendo Switch as an edition that includes the PC Engine version of Valis IV in addition to the SEGA Genesis editions of Syd of Valis and Valis: The Fantasm Soldier.

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Feel free to leave it below in the comments.