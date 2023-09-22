‘Big Bang Theory’ fans support Kaley Cuoco after seeing her heartbreaking Instagram

Less than six months after Kaley Cuoco mourned the loss of her pet Chihuahua, Dump Truck, the actress has said goodbye to another beloved animal.

In a heartbreaking post uploaded to The Big Bang Theory actress’ Instagram on September 16, she revealed the death of her pet horse, Bella. Adding a series of images and special moments from Bella’s life, Kelly used this sad occasion to share with her fans how much the unexpected loss has affected her.

“💫 Sometimes horses come into your life and really make you see the world in a new and beautiful way,” she enthusiastically wrote. “Yes Bella, you were the rocker of my life. To this day I still can’t believe you’re mine. You taught me to fly and took me to dreams that I thought could only be a dream.” Is.”

The Flight Attendant star adds: “You truly had the heart of a warrior until your last breath. You deserve all the love, gratitude and respect I have in my heart. For giving me everything from the day we met. Thank you for… “She was and always will be special to so many people… Thank you to all who were a part of her journey.”

Shortly after the actress posted the heartbreaking news, many of her famous friends reached out to offer their condolences. Amanda Seyfried commented on Instagram, “Callie, I’m sorry. You guys are the best.” “I’m so sorry, Kelly,” Brad Goreski responded. Beth Behrs said, “What a beautiful girl. I’m sending you all the healing love and light in the world. You gave her the best life of her life.”

Many of Kelly’s followers also supported her in their own words. One person commented on Instagram, “I’m sure if he could talk, he would thank you for the amazing life you gave him. 🙏.” Another wrote, “Sending a hug to you (and) everyone who loved her hugs ❤️ You both were so lucky to have each other’s love ❤️.” Another follower said: “I’m so sorry for your loss. What a beautiful horse and what a beautiful tribute to him.”

Sending lots of love to Kelly!