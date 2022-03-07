Big Ben’s replacement? Pittsburgh Steelers trade for Aaron Rodgers to leave Packers

Rumors spread that the Pittsburgh Steelers could tempt Aaron Rodgers with a trade to leave the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL season.

The novel of the low season NFL 2022 has a new chapter that begins to worry fans of Green Bay Packers. when it seemed that Aaron Rodgers was getting closer to continuing as a Packer, a strong rumor appeared about three teams that could tempt him to change organizations.

On Rodgers’ table there would be a proposal from the Packers to do it highest paid quarterback in the NFL for three or four years, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Will you accept it? For now, Aaron is undecided and Pittsburgh Steelers appears on the horizon.

In the world of the NFL, the good relationship and admiration they have is not a secret Mike Tomlin, Steelers head coach, and Aaron Rodgers, so the Packers quarterback would have more than obvious approval to be the replacement for Ben Roethlisberger.

The best offer that the Pittsburgh Steelers can make to sign Rodgers according to the CBS Sports portal (Sports) would bring the benefit that the Green Bay Packers would exchange a 38-year-old quarterback for three future promises of the NFL. Prospects would come out of the first round of the Draft. Will they agree to let Aaron go?

The Pittsburgh Steelers trade for Aaron Rodgers to leave the Packers in the 2022 NFL