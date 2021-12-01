Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds, Review

The review of Big Brain Academy: Challenge of minds talks about a new game for Nintendo Switch thanks to which you can train your mind, even in multiplayer

Nintendo DS, despite the ungainly initial model, it was a breakthrough console and, perhaps also for this reason, enormously successful. It is true that everyone looks to Wii when they think of Nintendo’s rebirth, but it is with the dual-screen console that the big N has begun to experiment with a new way of conceiving video games. And above all this is where he realized that the dollars of the masses are worth as much as those of the most hardcore players. They just need to be attracted in a different way. Hence series such as Nintendogs (23 million copies sold!), Professor Layton and above all Brain Training are born. This multimillion-dollar franchise tried to translate some theories of Dr. Ryuta Kawashima, eminent “brain scientist” into a video game. Thanks to some clever exercises, Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training: How Old Is Your Brain? it promised to get some cobwebs out of our numb minds from computers, calculators and smartphones to make them a little brighter. Needless to say, it was a smashing success that pushed the boundaries of the gaming world and reached the ears of mothers, grandparents and even other professors. But there was a problem: Dr. Kawashima also had his academic career to follow and could not develop just video games. How, then, to ride the wave of success? Obviously create a game that takes up the same principles of Brain Training, able to entertain even without the seal of the famous luminary. Among many more or less successful clones, Nintendo has also tried to exploit the trend with Big Brain Academy. Developed by Nintendo EAD in 2005, just a few months after Brain Training, and capable of selling more than 6 million copies, the series remained in Nintendo’s drawer for 14 years, after Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree sold more than 2 million copies on Wii. How will it fare on Nintendo Switch? Find out in the Big Brain Academy review: Challenge of minds.

Train your mind A score will be awarded at the end of each Big Brain Academy: Minds Challenge You don’t have to be old bitches like us to have a more current benchmark than the Nintendo DS classics: Nintendo Switch users have already been able to dust off their synapses with Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch, released in January 2020 . In a nutshell it is a series of minigames (we counted 20, but others could be added through updates or hiding in the folds of the game) divided into 5 macro-groups: Intuition, Memory, Analysis, Algebra and Perception. As it is easy to understand from the name, each of these groups aims to improve a specific aspect of the mind, so as to restart it and regain the lost brilliance. Amazon offer BIG BRAIN ACADEMY – Nintendo Switch Compared to Brain Training in this case we are faced with a much more playful structure, both in the presentation and in the choice of activities. The whole game, in fact, is made with a very colorful one doodle graphics, embellished with Animal Crossing-style verses. This makes Big Brain Academy: Challenge between minds much more captivating to approach especially for the little ones. The challenges against other players in Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds are the most fun In addition to the colors and the “doodles” the exercises are very often very graphic, something that allows even the little ones to play without major limitations. The possibility of choose the difficulty level, as well as between the digital and touch controls, further opens the door to an unspecified number of contenders, who could find themselves around the console or in front of the TV to find out who has the best brain. Playful presentation is not synonymous with simplicity: it is true that you have to find birds in a cage, count animals, or add flowers and balloons, but the required operation is not always immediate. In Binari crazy, for example, you have to complete the path of a train by choosing the missing “pieces”. All very simple, except that at the higher difficulty levels not only the paths are more intricate, but the chessboard will be proposed from different angles or the path will be built starting from the bottom. In Cubolandia you have to count the blocks shown on the screen: from 1 to 10 they are all capable, but when there are more than 30 it will not be easy to guess the right number in a few fractions of seconds.

Multiplayer Big Brain Academy: Minds Challenge also has an online multiplayer mode The heart of Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds becomes the party game experience. The exercises featured, as fun as they are, may not have appeal for a long time. It’s okay to unlock clothes and accessories to spruce up your avatar, increasingly difficult exercises, and it’s also okay to challenge the online brains to the sound of performance, but after a while the exercises will begin to repeat themselves a bit. Different, however, is the multiplayer challenge. Thanks to the ability to customize the challenge level before each minigame, it will be quite easy to find the right balance between the participants. Grandma is a sudoku dragon, but has the grandson just started counting? One will be a beginner, while the other will place the elite level. Are the children pro players, while the last video game taken over by the father was Pong? The parent uses the console’s touch controls, while the youngsters use the Joy-Con. With a few tricks the challenges will always be balanced and consequently fun until the end. The fact that you are exercising your calculation skills, lateral thinking and memory are also bonuses that could push you. the most rigid parents or not accustomed to video games to make an exception to the rule.

Technique The style of Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds is very recognizable As we said, no one would buy Big Brain Academy: Challenge of Minds for its technical sector. This is not to say that the game is not very clear and functional. More than beautiful to look at, for this kind of game it is important to be able to not put obstacles in front of the player: it must be readable in every situation, without too many colors or trappings, especially when 4 players share the same screen. In this the Nintendo product works very well and always guarantees a fair challenge, even for the little ones.