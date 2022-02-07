Big Brother Vip 2021, 40th episode / Finalist and direct: Soleil in free fall!

Live Big Brother Vip 2021: live commentary for the thirty-ninth episode 7 February 2022

The theme is always the one at the opening of the 39th episode of Big Brother Vip: the Soleil-Alex-Delia triangle. Reactions rain. Kabir Bedi in the confessional he touches it softly: “I understand… it’s a story of two hypocrites and a wounded woman!”. Soleil Rises she complains that she is constantly being pulled in the middle of this story but Alfonso Signorini the wand: “Many times you judge the triangle by calling it a little theater, but perhaps you have forgotten that you are inside that little theater too”. Also Adriana Volpe it is on the same wavelength as the conductor. Then a clip is shown summarizing the (fragile) harmony between Soleil Stasi and Delia Duran. Nathalie Caldonazzo and Miriana Trevisan they misjudge all this by making poisoned accusations. The result is a poorly reasoned discussion between women. Barù Gaetani declares: “Yes, love wins” (adj. by FD Zaza).

CARDI B COMMENTS LULU ‘SELASSIE’, “SHOW STAR” / Sexy dance, the rapturous rapper

Delia Duran’s new course: final in sight?

Here we are. The 39th episode of the Big Brother Vip. The protagonist of the early evening is Delia Duran, who, together with her companions, reviews a summary clip of her last week, marked by the farewell (?) to Alex Belli and the beginning of a more carefree journey. In addition, the South American model could also reach the final tonight. As usual, numerous official polls have been opened with the first projections decreeing a clear preference in the ongoing televoting. In first place is Delia Duran, followed by Davide. In third Manila and finally Ricciarelli to close the ranking. And how will the gieffini react to the eventual victory of Delia? Apparently, not good. Soleil Rises and Davide Silvestri even stated that if Duran were the first finalist, they would leave the House of Big Brother Vip but it will be difficult to believe. The other tenants are also quite convinced that Alex’s wife does not deserve the final having lived only a few weeks inside the large Cinecittà loft (adj. By FD Zaza).

Nicola Pisu “Manila Nazzaro? I am a victim of bullying” / “I want your apologies”, will Signorini intervene?

Dayane Mello “Alex and Delia are taking advantage of …”

The 39th episode of the Big Brother Vip. A little while ago in the live-stream GF Vip Party, led by Gaia Zorzi and Giulia Salemi intervened Dayane Mello, competitor of GF VIP 5. The Brazilian model is one of Soleil Sorge’s best friends and has spent words of fire for the other two sides of the triangle that involves her: “Alex and Delia are taking advantage of this moment but in reality they are not in love. Soleil is paying the consequences because he does not know many dynamics that have happened out here ”. Dayane Mello’s prediction leaves no room for interpretation: “Soleil will realize that it has been used and will inca ** er bad and he will understand how much they sucked “. Even the cousin Marta Rises, shortly after, she intervened in the live-stream and she too made statements on the same wave line as Dayane Mello: “I don’t think Soleil is in love but she has certainly been used” (adj. by FD Zaza).

Noemi asfalta Barù: “Why so much violence?” / “We can’t please everyone but …”

The race of the 4 towards the final

In a few minutes on Canale 5 a new episode of the Big Brother VIP. There is little more than a month to go until the end of the longest edition ever and today the public is called to vote for the very first competitor who will go directly to the final, without going through the nominations anymore. To play for the place are Davide Silvestri, Manila Nazzaro, Delia Duran and Katia Ricciarelli. The televoting is still open and according to rumors a lot fought. There will be no shortage of ideas to make the episode interesting: in fact, 7 days have passed since the last live broadcast and coexistence becomes increasingly difficult for the tenants, especially for those who have now been closed in the Cinecittà house for almost 5 months. During the episode a new chapter of the saga is expected Delia-Alex-Soleil, with the South American now distant from her ex-husband (adj. by FD Zaza).

Big Brother Vip 2021, previews and direct fortieth episode

Monday 7 February, after last week’s break for the Sanremo 2022 Festival, the Big Brother Vip is back on the air tonight with a new and unmissable episode. Alfonso Signorini, at the end of a week, will close the televoting live decreeing the first finalist of the sixth edition of the reality show. After Delia Duran who was voted by the public as the first candidate for the final, Katia Ricciarelli, Davide Silvestri and Manila Nazzaro were voted by the other competitors as candidates for the final which will take place on Monday 14 March.

Who, then, will remove the ticket for the grand final? From the web polls it seems that Davide Silvestri and Delia Duran are on pole. If the Venezuelan model were the first finalist, the house could definitely split.

The choice of Barù, the crisis of Lulù and Alessandro Basciano: the themes of Big Brother Vip

There are many arguments in the fortieth episode of Big Brother Vip 2021. Barù continues to be contended by Jessica Selassiè and Delia Duran who, in the confessional, explained that she did not want to get close so as not to make the Ethiopian princess suffer, who declared her feelings. Tonight, Alfonso Signorini will put him in front of a choice: will he reciprocate Jessica’s feelings or will he reaffirm that he just wants a friendship?

Signorini, then, will deal with the crisis that Lulù Selassiè and Alessandro Basciano are experiencing. Lulu, after Manuel’s departure, experienced a difficult time letting herself go to an outlet with Miriana Trevisan and Sophie Codegoni, one of the people she is most attached to. After apologizing to everyone and acknowledging her mistakes, Lulu calmed down. Alessandro is also facing a delicate moment and, in recent days, he has also tried to force the security door. Will it clarify the reasons for its collapse?

Big Brother Vip: Surprises for Nathaly Caldonazzo and Alessandro Basciano

An evening of great surprises, moreover, in the house of Big Brother Vip 2021. After having talked at length about his daughter Mia, this evening, Nathaly Caldonazzo will finally have a chance to see her again. Where will the meeting take place? Will they have the chance to hug again in the hugging room?

Surprise also for Alessandro Basciano who will meet his sister. The latter, moreover, will have the opportunity to confront Sophie Codegoni after the letter written in recent days and which had made Alessandro himself twist his nose. How will the comparison with the former tronista of Men and Women go? We will find out in the course of the episode.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED