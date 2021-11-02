Big Brother Vip does not shine, lukewarm ratings for Alfonso Signorini’s reality show

Big Brother Vip 2021/2022

Big Brother Vip 2021 does not shine in the ratings. The reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini with Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli, records decidedly lukewarm data. The last episode, broadcast on Monday 1 November, stopped at 2,811,000 spectators. Crazy for football, the first TV film proposed by Rai1, recorded 3,143,000 spectators.

The television schedule on Monday 1 November offered viewers first-run TV fiction, in-depth programs and entertainment. Rai1 left room for the film Crazy for football with Sergio Castellitto and Max Tortora. Canale5, on the other hand, broadcast a new episode of Big Brother Vip. Let’s see who won the audience competition.

Just over 2.8 million spectators for the GF Vip

Rai1 broadcast Crazy for football. Volfango De Biasi’s film with Sergio Castellitto, Max Tortora, Antonia Truppo and Massimo Ghini was followed by 3,143,000 spectators equal to 15.9% share. A figure that was enough to keep up with the competition. Canale5, in fact, has given way to the fifteenth episode of Big Brother Vip. The reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini with Adriana Volpe and Sonia Bruganelli recorded lukewarm ratings. In fact, it affected 2,811,000 spectators with a share of 18.9%

You listen to TV on Monday 1st November

Now let’s see what they broadcast and the ratings recorded by the other television networks. Rai2 proposed My sister’s boyfriend. Tom Vaughan’s film, starring Pierce Brosnan, Jessica Alba and Salma Hayek, had 941,000 admissions with a 4.4% share. Rai3 has proposed a new episode of Report. The program conducted by Sigfrido Ranucci was followed by 2,211,000 spectators equal to 10.4% share. Rete4 has left room for a new episode of Fourth Republic. The broadcast recorded 703,000 spectators equal to 4.3% share. Italia1 broadcast 3 Days to Kill. The film with Kevin Costner, Hailee Steinfeld and Amber Heard was followed by 1,351,000 admissions with a 6.6% share. Finally, La7 proposed the first episode of Grey’s Anatomy 17 which was followed by 354,000 spectators with a 1.8% share.