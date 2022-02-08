Big Brother Vip, Lulù Selassiè imitates rapper Cardi B and she comments: “He is the star of the show”

“In my opinion you can’t even imagine it remotely”. Like this Alfonso Signorini he turned to Lulu Selassié during the episode of Big Brother Vip aired yesterday 7 February. The host has indeed revealed to the Princess that the American star Cardi B spoke of her in these terms: “Wow: she is clearly the star of the show,” she wrote on Twitter (where she is followed by 21.6 million followers). “For real? But are you sure it was her real profile? ”, Selassie replied incredulously. “Of course!”, Replied the host. “I adore. Cardi I love you! I hope to meet you soon ”, concluded the Princess in recent days he had imitated the American rapper inside the house.
Lmaaaaaooooooo she’s the Star of the show clearly https://t.co/vjLZHTtj4S
– Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 5, 2022
