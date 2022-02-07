Big Brother Vip, Lulù Selassié receives the compliments of the American rapper Cardi B!

Cardi B receives a video of Lulu at Big Brother Vip and the post on her Twitter creating chaos.



A competitor of the sixth edition of Big Brother Vip ended up in the center of attention of Twitterwhen the known rapper Cardi B posted a video about her on her account. We are talking about Lulu Selassiéwhich has earned the applause of the international singer for having masterfully interpreted one of her most famous songs, complete with super sensual moves.

Big Brother Vip, Cardi B cheers on Lulù Selassié!

It is not the first time that the Italian edition of the Big Brother Vip becomes of international interest, ending up Twitter with videos and photos, or advertised by fandoms that are increasingly present and important in the dynamics of Canale5 reality show. This time it was up to Lulu Selassié be at the center of the news, thanks to a video that portrays her while she is intent on singing and interpreting the song “Clout” by the famous American rapper Cardi B.

The singer discovered the video on the net and decided to post it on her personal account, writing: “What a laugh, she is clearly the star of the show”. Cardi B complimented Lulu for her performance, while the princess is unaware of everything and we can only imagine how she will react once out of Cinecittà. It seems, in fact, that the rapper is one of his favorite artists of all time.

Meanwhile, while an Ethiopian princess is carefree and happy, ready to make you proud Manuel Bortuzzo of its path, the other is experiencing an apocalyptic crisis triggered by the proximity between Barù and Delia Duran, who made peace with Soleil Sorge. We are talking about Jessica Selassié which went completely haywire after discovering that Barù tried to kiss Delia – even if the version of the facts of the South American showgirl has not been confirmed by the person concerned – Jessica made a real scene of jealousy.

Lmaaaaaooooooo she’s the Star of the show clearly https://t.co/vjLZHTtj4S – Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 5, 2022

