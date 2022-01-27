Big Brother Vip, Nathalie Caldonazzo against Sonia Bruganelli: “Apart from the wife of Paolo Bonolis, who are you?”. The commentator replies like this





The climate continues to remain tense between Nathalie Caldonazzo and Sonia Bruganelli. The two, in fact, do not get along very well, but it seems that their (mutual) antipathy predates the Big Brother Vip6, where I am a competitor and a commentator respectively. During yesterday’s episode January 17th, Alfonso Signorini returned to the question after Bruganelli’s recent statements. The situation got even more tangled when a clip was aired in which theex partner of Massimo Troisi she said: “Sonia says I didn’t do anything? No one does 60 theatrical performances. I will also find someone with a private plane that takes me around, if that means ‘having stories’ we are on horseback. I don’t even know who she is, I know she is Bonolis’s wife“.

Back in the studio, the landlord asked for clarification on their relationship: “But did you know each other or not?”, He asked Bruganelli. She then replied: “I don’t want to get into this dynamic. But here, he knows me a little. A long time ago, when I had a children’s clothing line, she came to the opening with a mutual friend and wanted me to give her a cadeaux, i.e. a bag with her daughter’s name, pointing out who she was and at the time I told her it wasn’t anyway Julia Roberts“.

Then Caldonazzo replied: “No, I didn’t want a cadeaux. The mutual friend told me: ‘If you come to the inauguration, he will give you a cadeaux’, then you made me pay 80 euros for it. But that’s okay, I paid for it and went home. There’s no problem”. So Bruganelli explained: “No, there was no gift. You understand that if I had done it to you, then … “. “If you had known that there was no gift, you wouldn’t have gone to the inauguration either, then?”, Signorini asked Nathalie. And she replied with pungent irony: “Maybe yes, it was close to home.” Finally Bruganelli, evidently resentful at being addressed as ‘the wife of’, concluded: “I have been working and have my own business for 17 years now, so saying certain things without knowing me is not nice. I wish you to find a man with a private plane, but you must also know how to keep him ”.