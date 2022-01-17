Big Brother Vip, Sonia Bruganelli against Nathalie Caldonazzo: “You’re not Julia Roberts, I don’t give you gifts. Why do I have to give you a cadeaux?”

Between Sonia Bruganelli and Nathalie Caldonazzo it is clear that there is no good blood. The latest confirmation of their hatred came during the episode of Big Brother Vip 6 aired on Friday 14 January in prime time on Canale 5. The conductor Alfonso Signorini invited competitors to make a choice: whether to be on the side of Katia Ricciarelli orex partner of Massimo Troisi, ‘bitter enemies’. So the landlord also asked the commentators of the program – Bruganelli e Adriana Volpe – and the first chose Katia. Then Signorini asked why and Sonia replied: “Come on … She made a presentation clip that looked like Julia Roberts and instead it’s Nathalie Caldonazzo ”. But it doesn’t stop there.

Shortly before the episode, live on Instagram from his dressing room, the wife of Paolo Bonolis revealed: “You are all asking me why I don’t like Nathalie. I don’t know, maybe I would like to say it in the episode, but here we say that I had a line of clothing and bags and she wanted to lend her face ”, he began. Then he explained: “You know those classic people who come, uninvited. Kind of like with Carmen Russo with the question of marriage (with Enzo Paolo Turchi and the messages on Whats App with Caldonazzo, ed). I found Nathalie at the opening of the shop, plus she wanted some gifts as Nathalie Caldonazzo. Not being Julia Roberts I told her ‘but why do I have to give you a cadeaux?“. Inevitably the web has split: “You are just the wife of…” someone wrote. “Sonia I adore you”, the comment of the commentator’s fans on Twitter.

