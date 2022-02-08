“Big Brother Vip”, the story of the fortieth episode in real time

On the notes of the Sanremo hit of The List Representative Alfonso Signorini greets the audience with a “bye bye”: “I missed you and we are already in the fortieth episode !!!”. The conductor then announces that during the evening the first finalist of this edition will be proclaimed between Davide Silvestri, Delia Duran, Katia Ricciarelli and Manila Nazzaro and teases Adriana Volpe “caught” at the spa with Antonella Elia. “Meeting of foxes, slaughter of chickens”, comments Bruganelli.

The first connection in the House and with the four aspiring finalists. Signorini expresses her and everyone’s perplexity about the fact that Delia, just entered, can even reach the final.

The evolution of Delia

A clip shows Delia’s transformation and rebirth in the House since she left Alex and declared herself free and not at all willing to get together with someone else although she behaves very seductively: “This is the other Delia, a ‘ another part of me just as true and I’m enjoying the experience at 360 degrees “.

About the “triangle” Delia Alex, Soleil, Nathalie has harsh words towards Soleil: “If you see a woman who suffers, step aside without always being in the middle”. Soleil replies: “Nathalie always has harsh words towards me. I pulled myself out for a long time, it’s only Alex who always pulls me in. I’m also tired of this role.” But Signorini immediately denies it: “Sometimes you look at the triangle as if it were a theater, but you were there too”.

Then the conductor questions the VIPs about Delia and her approach to Soleil: “The situation makes me laugh,” says Nathalie. “It all seems very fast to me but it was obvious”, adds Miriana, while Lulù says her, underlining how the South American model made her sister feel bad, then the host calls Delia in Super Led to show her some “releases” in the newspapers of Alex Belli since he is out of the house and also asks her if once she is out she thinks about getting back together with him. Delia can’t answer, but for now she’s determined to leave him. In connection with Belli Signorini she asks him if he is jealous and he answers in the affirmative, then adds, turning to his ex-wife: “You are free to do what you want but know that everything you do takes an exponential value also in respect of our family” . Signorini intervenes: “Sorry but you did more than Delia, Alex”.

The televoting ends – first results

After showing how the relationship has crumbled between Manila, Miriana, Katia and Soleil, Signorini calls Davide Silvestri, Delia Duran, Katia Ricciarelli and Manila Nazzaro with his back to the LED and closes the televoting. The first excluded from the final, according to the public is Manila. The other three remain in the game.

Lulu is left alone

Signorini shows a clip that tells by Lulù of her sadness after Manuel’s farewell but also of her whims. “I don’t feel like a prima donna, I feel like a fairy” Selassiè says to defend herself.

Manuel consoles his girlfriend, attacked a little by everyone for her childish scenes and from the studio he says: “Being misunderstood because fragile doesn’t mean being wrong, it means being different. Shine with your light, I’m there with you” . Another satisfaction for the princess comes from America. In an evening dedicated to singing, Lulu interpreted in her look and song Cardi B, one of the most famous rappers in the world, and Cardi B posted her video congratulating her.

A surprise for Nathalie

Signorini calls Nathalie in the Mystery Room then tells of her sentimental misfortunes, starting with Massimo Troisi, of her frankness and her being always direct and of her deep affection for Mia, her 17-year-old daughter. And it is she who is waiting for her on the catwalk.

The VIPs divided on Delia in the final and the final verdict

That Delia was chosen by the public as the first finalist candidate does not go down to many in the House, but the envelope has arrived and Signorini reads the final verdict. Katia is excluded from the final. In contention for the final Davide and Delia, who arrive in the studio to hear the result: the first finalist of this edition is Delia.

Alex comments: “I am always with her despite this moment of rupture, the beauty of her is that it is true. Congratulations love”. Sonia says about her: “To go against Soleil, all after Delia. And now you get caught in the final “. In the meantime, Delia rejoices while Davide jokes about her “defeat of her”: “But vaff … I can’t even name her anymore”.

Lulu’s Saturday night

Lulu imitated Cardi B during the singing evening in the House. Signorini announces that the rapper commented on her performance on Twitter and shows her the post. She then calls everyone into the garden to introduce the imitator of Lulu, Claudio Napolitano, to the Vippos, a tiktoker who is becoming popular on social networks.

Sophie and Alessandro

Under the magnifying glass the tumultuous relationship between Sophie and Alessandro. Signorini shows a clip of their constant quarrels. Both he and she underline, however, that only the bad moments of their relationship are highlighted, but that among them there are also many beautiful ones. Signorini criticizes Alessandro for the way he treats Sophie especially when she drinks something more. Sophie defends him, however, because she confesses that they often speak of “brusque” ways of him and he is aware of it. For all of her, Sophie underestimates Alessandro’s ways because she is very much in love with him.

Signorini then calls Basciano into the garden, where he meets his sister, who makes many recommendations on his behavior in the House but tries to reassure him. His opinion of Sophie and their relationship is not the best. “In here everything is stressful for me, but we talk about children, marriage”, Alessandro replies.

The nominations

Those tonight will be the last immunities. The immune are Katia, Barù and Jassica to which are added Soleil chosen by Bruganelli and Nathalie chosen by Adriana.

The three most voted VIPs will go to televoting.

Davide votes for Antonio. Manila chooses Kabir. Alessandro appoints Antonio. Miriana votes for Kabir, who chooses Alessandro. Lulu appoints Kabir. Gianluca votes for Antonio and Sophie also votes. Antonio appoints Sophie.

Delia chooses Gianluca. Soleil appoints Manila. Nathalie votes David. Katia appoints Giucas. Jessica chooses Gianluca and Barù appoints Antonio.