Big Brother: Who are each of the members similar to?

On Monday, October 17, the wait ended and after several years off the air, Big Brother turned on the lights of the most famous house in the country on the telefe screen. The reality show that has been all the rage among Argentines since its first broadcast in 2001 left numerous characters that still have a place in the media: Cinthia Fernández, Floppy Tesouro and Silvina Luna, among others.

Since the new little brothers entered the house, Twitter was filled with memes and comments about it. Several threads of tweets went viral and some of them found similarities between the participants and famous Argentines. Mariano Delfino was the first user to make the comparisons and go viral, but others appeared after him.

What are the similarities of Big Brother

The first entrant to the house was Nacho and immediately related him to the actor Franco Masini. Indeed, the young Big Brother participant has the same physique du rôle as Luka Colucci, the character played by Masini in Rebel, the Netflix series. Then it was the turn of Juliana Díaz who with her long hair and facial features was compared to Andrea Rincónwho became known in the same reality show with his participation in the 2007 issue.

Nacho and Franco Masini

Juliana and Andrea Rincon

Martina Stewart Usher was matched for her physical appearance with the dancer Flor Jazmín. Secondly, Juliet Poggioactress, model and influencer who entered Big Brother and in addition to sharing professions, it was highlighted that her features are similar to Rocío Guirao Díaz.

People’s favorite Thiago Agustín Medina was compared to the late quartet singer Walter Olmos.

Thiago and Walter Olmos

Julieta Poggio, Juan, Marcos and Agustín

Other Twitter users indicated that Walter Santiago, better known as “Alfa”, is the same as Manín, a character played by Lucho Velasco in the Colombian series La Reina del Flow while Maxi immediately became the double of Abel Pintos.

Alpha and Manin

Maxi and Abel Pintos

Agustin Guardis was compared to Jon Arbuckle, Garfield’s owner in the famous comic strip. However, many see him as similar to Frodo. Indeed, his family nicknamed Agustín’s fandom “la frodoneta”. Hugh Grant was the figure that generated controversy in this Twitter thread, in which it was indicated that the Argentine resemblance within the reality show is Marcos Ginocchio.

Lucilla and Pink

Lucila Belén Villar was paired with the singer Pink while Mora Jabornisky was related to Zoe Gotusso and María Laura Álvarez to Jessica “bear” Gómez, a former Big Brother participant.

Likewise, Coti Romero bears a strong resemblance to Karen Smith, the character played by Amanda Seyfried in Mean Girls.

Coti Romero is similar to the character Karen Smith.

Maria Laura Alvarez and Jessica Osito

Mora and Zoe

Big Brother: The resemblance of Tomás Holder and Ricky Fort

The resemblance that most draws attention among viewers is that of Tomás Holder. The young man, who became the first eliminated from the most famous house in the country, is physically very similar to Ricardo Fort, the late artist and chocolatier.

On Sunday, October 23, minutes after half past eleven at night, the first eliminated was announced. “Whoever leaves the house of Big Brother is… Tomás”, announced Santiago Del Moro, to the surprise of all the participants, some of whom were disconsolate. The newly eliminated garnered 59.40% of the votes.