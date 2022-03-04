Big cities end measures against COVID; normal

New York City and Los Angeles are lifting some of their strictest COVID-19 prevention measures as authorities in America’s big cities push for a return to normalcy after two grueling years of the pandemic.

New York City, which has long prided itself on having the strictest COVID-19 safety protocols in the country, will remove several of its mandates next week, including mandatory masking in public schools and vaccination requirements in restaurants, entertainment and cultural venues, the mayor announced on Friday.

Across the country, Los Angeles County residents are no longer required to wear masks in restaurants, bars, gyms, stores and other businesses, though the City of Los Angeles continues to require many indoor businesses to verify that their clients are fully vaccinated.

The moves to ease the mandates come as government officials across the US have been relaxing guidelines on COVID-19 and signaling that the risk of the virus spreading is receding, at least for now.

Illinois removed mask requirements for many indoor spaces on Monday, and Boston will remove similar rules on Saturday. Chicago stopped requiring proof of vaccination to dine at restaurants. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said last week that most Americans can now stop wearing masks, including students.

New York Mayor Eric Adams declared it was time to “celebrate” while in Times Square on Friday, saying the city needed to get back on its feet and “we’re not going to let COVID define us.”

“We’re far from out of the woods. COVID is still here. But we’re beating it,” Adams said.

He invited “people from Canada, from Arkansas, from New Zealand, from everywhere else” to visit and spend money, and implored New Yorkers to “go out this weekend for dinner.”

The Democratic mayor was confident that starting Monday, it will be safe to send children and teachers to school without masks and some businesses will no longer be required to check customers’ vaccination cards.

The decision to ease the rules in Los Angeles County aligns with new California guidelines that allow vaccinated or unvaccinated people to choose to go without a face covering in most places.

Masks remain mandatory in all K-12 school districts through March 12. After that, districts can maintain their own mask requirements. Business owners can also choose to require face coverings from customers and employees.

At Coffee Fix in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, owner Tae Kim said the change in masking rules has been a bit confusing for customers.

One customer, Taylor Lewis, who was wearing her mask, said it was “very nice to see people’s faces” but that she would continue to wear her mask out of habit indoors.

“With the ever-changing data that we’re given, I see the good in wearing it,” he said.

In New York City, the removal of the mask requirement in schools is a surprising turn from just a few months ago, when some parents and teachers were agitating for a return to remote learning as the wave of omicronism spread. by schools and attendance plummeted. The teachers’ union said Friday that it supports the move to lift the rule.

Children under 5 years of age would still have to wear masks because they cannot receive the vaccine.

The city’s vaccination mandate, imposed last year in a program called Key2NYC, required New Yorkers and tourists to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants and bars, work out at gyms, see a movie, attend a show Broadway, go to a convention or visit a museum.

Not all of those places are willing to drop the restrictions. The Broadway League has said it will maintain mask and vaccination requirements at all of its theaters through at least April 30.

Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, which represents restaurants, bars and nightclubs, said Friday that he believes few locals will continue to enforce vaccination regulations on their own because his staff had to enforce the regulations through customers and sometimes weather their frustrations.

“Regardless of one’s opinion on the vaccination requirement, it has put restaurant workers in an extraordinarily difficult position,” he said. “We hoped that people would respect the workers, but it has been really difficult.”

The regulations have also prevented Brooklyn Nets star shooting guard Kyrie Irving from playing at home with the team. But Adams said he plans to preserve a rule requiring private employers to make sure their workers are vaccinated, which would apply to Irving.

By lifting the Key2NYC rule, Irving would be able to attend Nets home games as a spectator, but not play.

Recently, New York City has averaged just under 680 new coronavirus cases and 25 deaths per day, down from nearly 41,000 new cases and nearly 130 daily deaths in the peak of the wave of omychresis in January.

The virus continues to hospitalize and kill New Yorkers more often now than it did last summer and through much of the fall, when many of the vaccination and mask-wearing rules were enforced in schools.

About 4,000 city residents have died from the virus since January 1, more than in the previous nine months combined.

Not everyone agreed with the move.

The city’s public defender, Jumaane Williams, who served as the elected ombudsman, called it “unnecessary and unwise” to drop the vaccine requirement while other rules are removed and people need to feel safe.

Adams, responding to critics on Friday, said “there is no decision I can make in New York that 100% of New Yorkers agree with.”

He said some people may be reluctant to dine out without the vaccination rules, but said he thinks most New Yorkers are ready.

“We’re fine, folks,” Adams said. “We are doing the right things.”