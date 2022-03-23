Big comeback! Taylor Swift Featured Her New Song in Where the Crawdads Sing Trailer

UNITED STATES-. After four months without new music from Taylor Swift, the artist surprised with great news. On Tuesday, March 22, the trailer for the film adaptation came out Where the Crawdads Sing, and in the background you can hear the star perform a new song. The song is called Carolina, and the singer wrote it especially for the film.

Along with the release of the official trailer, Swift celebrated your participation in your account Instagram. “As soon as I heard there was a movie in the works starring the amazing @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the music side,” she wrote. The artist revealed that she “completely lost herself” in the book when she “read it years ago”.

“I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ by myself and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this fascinating story,” he continued. Swift. Although the song is not available for now, the artist was responsible for calming the anxiety of her fans. “You’ll hear it in full soon, but for now check out the @crawdadsmovie trailer for a clip!” she added.

Taylor Swift returned to music with the song Carolina

In the first trailer for Where the Crawdads Singin which the song of Swift stands out in the most sinister moments, you can see a sneak peek of the interpretation of Daisy Edgar-Jones. Known for the series Hulu Normal Peoplethe actress plays Kya, who is abandoned by her family when she was a girl who lived among the swamps of North Carolina and must learn to fend for herself.

The story takes a macabre turn when Kya is accused of murdering the popular boy in town, with whom she had a crush, and is put on trial. Where the Crawdads Sing is the film adaptation of the 2018 best-selling novel by Delia Owenswhich came into the hands of Reese Witherspoon, the film’s producer, after selecting it for her book club.