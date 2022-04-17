Big companies accept Bitcoin but get rid of them

Companies like Paypal, KFC and Microsoft have opted to accept payments in Bitcoin but convert those earnings to dollars immediately.

“We don’t know exactly what Bitcoins are, or how they work, but they shouldn’t come between you and licking your fingers eating chicken.” Thus, in 2018, the fast food chain KFC announced that it would begin to accept bitcoins as a payment method in Canada.

But after the adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador as legal tender, the company has had to extend this payment method to other countries. On September 7 of last year, KFC in El Salvador published on its Facebook account that it accepted payments in Bitcoin in any form of consumption: in a restaurant, to go, in self-service or in a food court.

Since then, this has been the reality not only of large companies in the country but also of medium and small ones that the Bitcoin Law requires, in its article 7, to accept Bitcoin as payment currency.

Another of the big companies that cautiously jumped into the world of cryptocurrencies is Microsoft. The American technological empire affirms, according to AFP, that its shareholders “will never be exposed to the fluctuation of digital currencies.”

Bitcoin lost $37 billion in capitalization in just three months

For this reason, Microsoft decided to partner with Bakkt, a service that allows you to convert cryptocurrencies into products such as Xbox gift cards or add credit to a payment card such as Starbucks.

But after announcing significant losses, Bakkt saw the value of its shares decline, raising questions about the viability of its model. The company, which was looking to get 9 million customers by the end of 2021, stayed at 1.7 million until December 2021.

The government has launched all kinds of strategies to get businesses to use the crypto asset, but many users resist. EDH photo / file

“Bitcoin may never be used for everyday purchases, because it is a particularly volatile asset, where each transaction is expensive, takes at least half an hour to process, and is a huge energy consumer.” , summarizes the journalist Joseph Boyle for the AFP agency.

An approach that, if applied to El Salvador, is not far from reality, since a survey published by the José Simeón Cañas Central American University (UCA), in January of this year, reveals that 70.1% of the Salvadorans surveyed feel little or zero confidence in Bitcoin, while another 22.1% say they do not know what the cryptocurrency consists of.

For its part, the PayPal company proposed last year in the United States and the United Kingdom a system to pay for your purchases in cryptocurrencies, converting these assets directly into dollars or pounds, with the purpose of not risking finances with the volatility represented by the Bitcoin.

What is the role of Bitcoin in the Venezuelan regime?

“My position is that you should not give in to enthusiasm and watch the horse race,” explained John Freeman, an analyst at CFRA Research, to AFP, regarding how large companies use the crypto asset on a day-to-day basis.

However, you can buy bitcoins with PayPal, as eToro, Binance or Coinbase are some of the methods to do so.

Likewise, companies such as Tesla and Dell proposed to sell their products in bitcoins, but ended up discreetly giving up on these initiatives.

The international media CNBC published last year that Tesla bought $1.5 billion in Bitcoin. The company announced that it would start accepting bitcoin payments in exchange for its products. However, it was halted last May over environmental concerns.

“Tesla recorded $101 million in impairment losses in 2021 from its bitcoin investment, citing a drop in the value of the cryptocurrency. Tesla added that it made a profit of $128 million after selling a portion of its holdings last March,” CNBC reported on February 7 of this year.

For their part, developers like Cronje, who are dedicated to building an infrastructure to facilitate payments with this type of currency, believe it is crucial that this reaches the general public. However, according to Boyle, companies have not yet found the ideal formula for it.

