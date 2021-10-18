Big could have starred Robert De Niro instead of Tom Hanks

You know the missed castings that have created iconic characters and stellar careers like Tom Selleck rejecting the role of Indiana Jones then gone to Harrison Ford? Even the classic Big of 1988 starring Tom Hanks had his “What If” with a series of actors who have passed the hand for the role of Josh Baskin, a little boy who wakes up one morning in the role of an adult thanks to a magical machine of a Funfair that grants wishes.

Before Hanks landed one of her most popular roles, for which she received an Oscar nomination and won a Golden Globe, director Penny Marshall considered other actors such as John Travolta, whom the studio considered a bad investment at the time. , Robin Williams who was considered for the role and then a whole host of actors who folded their hand to do more, including Steve Guttenberg, Dennis Quaid, Harrison Ford, Bill Murray and John Goodman.

What some may not know is that when director Penny Marshall first got the script she still had no one interested in the role except Robert De Niro, and it was De Niro’s interest in the role that became a sort of guarantee for the film whose development had a considerable acceleration, even if we really struggle to think of De Niro as Josh Baskin.

Talking about this failed casting was actress Elizabeth Perkins, who in the 1988 film played the love interest of adult Josh, during a guest at the “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen”.

Robert De Niro was actually cast for the role of Josh in the movie Big. It all blew up because he had a scheduling conflict, and then they went to Tom Hanks. It’s a completely different movie in my brain when I think of it with Robert De Niro.

Perkins revealed that he actually auditioned with De Niro for his role in the film.

He was more moody. It was more of a – a little more of a horror movie. Robert De Niro around the streets of New York. What Tom Hanks brought us was much lighter.

This is the story of Perkins, but according to what is reported by the IMDb site, in reality all the names mentioned for the role of Josh Baskin, including De Niro, were second choices, since the director Penny Marshall had immediately thought of Tom Hanks for the role, but the actor was not available at that time as he was busy shooting comedies The roundup And The last line. At that point Robert De Niro would have stepped forward and was offered the lead role, but the actor wanted a $ 6 million fee that the studio was unwilling to pay. After the failed negotiations with De Niro, Hanks became available and accepted the role for a fee of $ 2 million. At that point David Moscow who didn’t look like De Niro and who wasn’t originally cast as the young Josh, but as the best friend Billy, was reassigned the role of the kid Josh and the film had finally taken the form we know today.

