Big Daddy – A special dad: Adam Sandler, his wife has a cameo in the movie, that’s who he is

As often happens, Adam Sandler’s wife has a cameo in Big Daddy, the two met right on the set of the famous 1999 film.

There wife from Adam Sandler has a very short cameo in Big Daddy – A special dad: she plays the waitress who, inside the bar, brings a root beer to Julian, played by Cole and Dylan Sprouse. This scene, for Sandler, started the tradition that his wife must have a cameo in almost all of his films.

Sandler’s friends generally always have leading roles in his projects but the actor has always chosen to involve his family as well. His wife, Jackie Sandler, for example, is an absolutely regular appearance in his films. Adam usually tends to include as many of his friends as possible in his projects, it happens so often that the actor is now well known for this peculiarity.

Unlike her husband’s comedic friends, Jackie’s roles in Adam’s films have always been very small, usually classified as cameos. Considering the power of the movie stars that normally surround her and the brevity of her scenes, her roles in Adam’s films often go unnoticed by most.

Adam Sandler and his wife met for the first time on the set of Big Daddy, their relationship solidified in a few years: they got married on June 22, 2003 and at the moment they are still together. If the tradition is destined to continue, Jackie Sandler will certainly continue to appear for a few seconds in all the films that her husband will make in the future.