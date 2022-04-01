‘Big data’ against chocolate slavery | Expert Network | future planet

It seems incredible that in the 21st century we are still talking about slavery. And much more, of child slavery. But for the children who collect cocoa beans, under a semi-slave regime in several African countries, it is a silent ordeal to which we are all accomplices when we buy a bar of chocolate.

Almost two million children deprived of liberty, working tirelessly, using machetes and harmful pesticides, to harvest cocoa pods. Children from nine years overloaded with work, starving and without going to school.

The cocoa industry has been trying to tackle this problem for years. In 2010, it set the goal of reducing it by at least 70%, investing more than 200 million euros. However, according to a report by the United States Department of Labor (ILAB), between 2010 and 2020 child labor in the chocolate production chain has not only not decreased, but has increased from 30% to 41%.

It is true that there have been improvements in many areas, from new laws to incentive programs for farmers by industry. For example, Nestlé has just announced the payment of 500 Swiss francs per year –480 euros– per farmer to keep their children in school, but it is clearly not enough. The increase in cocoa production, almost double in these 10 years, together with an increase in the families involved in its production (from 58% to 83%), has caused expansion to areas with less surveillance, which has once again aggravate the problem.

Despite the certifications, in at least three quarters of cocoa production it is not possible to trace its origin. The cocoa miraculously appears at the beginning of the chain delivered to a warehouse with no indication of where it was produced or by whom, sold in bulk by local aggregators.

The key to overcoming these challenges is better use of the data that Global Trade Review says exists. The hundreds of cocoa cooperatives have data on their members, farms and cocoa deliveries; some even the use of inputs, crop protection, assistance to training or a detailed GPS mapping of all their farms. Each cooperative uses a system, however rudimentary, to track grain. The problem is that all of this data is disaggregated and scattered, stored in spreadsheets, on laptops, or in paper ledgers.

Digitization is taking traceability to a new level, making it possible to digitally connect the farmer with the value chain. The key figure in this process are the “delegates”: members of the cooperative who live in the community and who act as a bridge between the two. They recruit new members, collect their cocoa, deliver it to the cooperative, and make sure the farmers get paid. With their PDA and specialized software connected to digital scales, barcode labels or biometric fingerprint sensors, among others, they collect all the data of each transaction.

But the real value comes from analyzing this data. It is the ability of these systems to analyze complex data and draw conclusions that makes them transformational.

Detailed data on the farmer’s children is the key to eradicating child labour. If the system knows where the farm is, the ages of the children and the schools they are registered in, it can automatically alert if there is a high probability that the children are not attending class. Capture Solutions goes a step further with a pilot program executed with UNICEF in several Secondary schools. By installing a biometric fingerprint sensor, they control attendance. Until now, the certifiers could only control enrollment, digitization and actual attendance.

GPS mapping of farms also allows cooperatives to demonstrate that their members are not producing cocoa in protected forest areas, and even identify areas with the highest and lowest yields. Which makes it easier for them to direct corrective actions, or eradicate fraud.

With the use of blockchain to ensure the traceability of the data, the certifiers will become obsolete and we will have a precise picture of where the problems lie in order to tackle them.

But the underlying problem lies in the poverty in which cocoa farmers live. As they say, they do not want to force their children to work, but the situation of need in which they find themselves leaves them no other option. Effective data management has the potential to transform your future. Once they become visible and we can analyze them, they can benefit from bank financing, insurance, training, or better agricultural inputs and techniques. Real solutions to increase your income, which in turn will get your children out of a job that we cannot consent to.

The result of cocoa harvests is very sweet, but without digitization the process is really bitter. It is up to us as consumers to ensure that we buy certified chocolate with greater support for producers, as well as to push brands to abolish child labour. And be willing to pay a higher price for slave-free chocolate.

