If it is true that there are two sure things in life, death and taxes, it is also true that sometimes we can save on the latter. Today we are talking about the car tax, a tax that is paid on owning a car and which can also be very high. However, there are some vehicles that are entitled to exemptions or discounts. Owners of these vehicles can be said to be lucky. However, the government had made more than one bill to limit the aforementioned concessions. Fortunately, the proposal has not passed, so there are still large discounts on the car tax expected in 2022 for those who own these common cars. Let’s see together which vehicles these are and how much the discounts are.

Who can usually take advantage of exemptions and discounts on car tax

For some time now, the Government has provided for a system of discounts and exemptions for certain specific subjects for the payment of car tax. The first to benefit are the holders of Law 104. These include the mentally handicapped, deaf, blind, those who have difficulty walking or have suffered serious mutilations. Even in the case of Law 104, however, the exemption is not automatic. The requirements to apply for it are specified in this article.

Lately another category of subjects has been added to this category, which will have an exemption from paying the stamp duty for 5 years. these are the owners of electric vehicles. The new legislation, envisaged in 18 Italian regions, aims to encourage the purchase of these vehicles for environmental protection.

But there is also a third category of people who, even in 2022, will be entitled to great discounts on car tax.

Big discounts on car tax expected in 2022 for those who own these common cars

The proposal to abolish the subsidized car tax for owners of cars of historical and collectible interest has not found acceptance. For this reason, even in 2022 owners of vehicles over 30 years of age will be entitled to a 50% discounted road tax. To become a vehicle of historical interest, however, age is not enough. It is also necessary to register in the appropriate register of the Automotoclub Storico Italiano (ASI). However, this registration is completely free.

On closer inspection, the proposal to abolish preferential taxation for these vehicles would not have given the state a great deal. On the other hand, it remains excellent news for the large number of collectors, and not only, who have vehicles over 30 years of age.

Deepening

Refunds of thousands of euros on the electricity bill for citizens who make this complaint