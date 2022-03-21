Big E speaks openly about his battle with depression

ATTENTION: the following news talks about sensitive issues such as mental health, depression and suicide. We invite our readers who may be particularly upset by the article not to continue reading it.

On Monday Big E spoke openly about his mental health issues, discussing his battle with depression on social media.

The argument started when Ohio State star Harry Miller appeared on the Today Show to talk about his decision to step away from football to prioritize his mental health.

Big E shared the news on Twitter, talking about his mental health. The former WWE Champion mentioned how in the past he thought he would never get rid of the burden of depression, recalling the suicidal thoughts that came to him when he was in his twenties.

Big E wrote: “When I was in my 20s I wanted to be famous so that when I committed suicide, someone would care. I didn’t think I was ever going to be completely free from the burden of depression but here I am – alive and truly happy. I’m proud of you, [Harry Miller]”.

The story shared by Big E is nothing more than yet another demonstration that anyone can have mental health problems. With the hope that the courage shown in dealing with such speeches will help to normalize the debate about mental health problems, so that those who suffer from them may feel less alone.