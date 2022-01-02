Big expiring: from today they can sign pre-agreements. There are many: from Pogba and Kessie to Mbappé and Insigne | First page

From today, the players expiring their contracts in June 2022 with their respective clubs they can conclude pre-agreements (to be deposited then from 1st February) to marry elsewhere starting from 1st July. In Serie A, this situation affects 115 players. The clubs with the most cases are Lazio and Udinese, which have as many as 9 members in the last contractual year. Inter has 8 of which 3 very titled of this vintage (Brozovic, Handanovic and Perisic), the Milan has 5 (including Romagnoli and Kessie), as well as the Juventus (there are Dybala and Cuadrado). There is none of the 20 Serie A companies that is saved from this situation and even companies such as Genoa (8), Bologna, Cagliari and even Salernitana, all three 6 cases, are grappling with difficult choices.

Even abroad there is no shortage of potential zero-cost deals for interested clubs. There are many players in this condition, some illustrious (like Mbappé, Pogba, Rudiger and Zakaria) and others less popular. Someone treats and is close to renewal, someone else has already decided to try a new adventure: Calciomercato.com offers you a selection of the most interesting situations to monitor.

