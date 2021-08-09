Big Eyes movie tonight on Rai1: plot, cast, true story of Margaret and Walter

Big Eyes, tonight on Rai1: the plot of Tim Burton’s film with Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz

Tonight on Rai 1 the public will be able to enjoy a beautiful evening dedicated to cinema with the proposition of Big Eyes biopic directed by Tim Burton and with protagonists Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz in the shoes of spouses Margaret and Walter Keane. There Big Eyes plot tonight on Rai1: United States. 60’s. Margaret Keane is a shy and introverted woman who loves to paint pictures starring children with huge eyes. She is married to Walter, a skilled storyteller, who immediately understands the value of those bizarre works. The paternity of the paintings is attributed, leaving his wife to work in the shadows and in total anonymity. One day Margaret decides to rebel and the two end up in court.

Loading... Advertisements

Big Eyes, background and curiosity of the film: the true story of Margaret and Walter Keane

The Big Eyes movie (directed by Tim Burton) broadcast tonight on Rai1 at 21.25 tells a true story or that of Margaret and Walter Keane: she painted pictures featuring children with huge eyes while he resold them and passed them off as his own. To best interpret Margaret Keane, the actress Amy Adams he dated the real Margaret, who was shocked that they wanted to make a movie about her life. Big Eyes curiosity: Director Tim Burton owns a collection of Margaret Keane paintings.

Cast Big Eyes, film broadcast on Rai1: Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz are Margaret and Walter Keane

What is the cast of Big Eyes, the film directed by Tim Burton that the audience of tonight Rai 1 will he be able to enjoy? Besides Amy Adams and Christoph Waltz the cast also includes Danny Houston, Krysten Ritter, Jason Schwartzman and Terence Stamp.