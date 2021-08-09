“Big eyes”, the story of Margaret DH Keane

Tonight on Rai 1 at 21:25 the biographical film “Big eyes” will be broadcast. The film, directed by Tim Burton, tells the difficult story of the American painter Margaret DH Keane, famous for the peculiarity of her subjects with disproportionately large eyes.

“Big eyes”, the plot

Margaret DH Keane, recently moved to San Francisco, is a painter with a particular characteristic that consists in painting female subjects of an early age with eyes disproportionate to the rest of the body to emphasize that that part of the body is able to best characterize the subjects of the canvases. . He meets Walter Keane, a real estate agent with a passion for painting, the two begin to know each other and Walter proposes to Margaret to marry him. During an evening in a famous club, Walter asks the owner Enrico Banducci to be able to exhibit his paintings and those of his wife, but most of the attention is directed towards Margaret’s paintings, and since many paintings are signed with the acquired surname, he says to be the author.

Big eyes

A true story

Tim Burton’s film tells the incredible life of painter Margaret DH Keane who is deprived by her husband of her artistic competence and pride. A subtle form of domestic violence that at the time would not have caused a sensation or which, at least, few would have believed if it had not been involved with all that fame. Forced into silence and her husband’s submission, Margaret has to work continuously to ensure that more and more paintings are produced.

Margaret DH Keane

Born in Tennessee. He lives in Napa County in California. Throughout the 1960s, her works were sold in the name of her husband, Walter Keane, who claimed ownership and creation. In November 1964, the artist left her husband and moved from San Francisco to Hawaii. Margaret Keane participated in a Honolulu radio show, from which she announced to the whole world the deception of Walter Keane and that she was the true creator of the big-eyed paintings. During the trial, the judge ordered both of them to create a painting in the courtroom to determine which of the two was telling the truth. The film “Big eyes” tells his story.