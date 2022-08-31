big fight during one of his concerts

A fan even lost consciousness.

Chris Brown and Lil Baby’s “One Of Them Ones Tour” was in Inglewood, California last week. But not everything went as planned, as a big fight broke out during Breezy’s show.

This is TMZ who posted the images on his networks and the scene is chilling… On the video, we can see two men fighting quite violently, without knowing the exact cause of this dispute. In the heat of the moment, the two men unfortunately hit a fan who was near them. Stunned by the blow, the latter fell directly into the apples. But as we can see in the images, this did not calm the two men down at all and they then continued to fight.

According to the police report, the argument was interrupted a few minutes after the end of the video. During this time, other spectators went to help the fan lying on the ground, all while Chris Brown (who was unaware of the situation) finished his show on stage. A remarkable gesture of solidarity when security had not yet arrived on site. The victim was then transported to the hospital, but his condition remains unknown for the moment.

This isn’t the first time this year that Breezy’s concerts have caused a bad buzz. Last month, we even learned that he was going to be sued for not having ensured one of his shows. The tour should in any case to continue soon in Europeas Chris Brown announced on his social networks a few weeks ago.