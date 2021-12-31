Big fires in Colorado: hundreds of homes destroyed and thousands of inhabitants evacuated. The impressive images – Video

Hundreds of houses destroyed. Dozens from thousands of people forced to get on in except in Colorado due to fires that spread rapidly, thanks to strong winds. According to initial estimates, the homes and hotels affected by the flames would be about 600.

Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency. According to an initial report, at least 7 people were injured and over 40 thousand inhabitants evacuated from the centers of Superior (13 thousand inhabitants) e Louisville (21 thousand inhabitants). Law enforcement and firefighters work tirelessly. Impressive images coming from social networks.