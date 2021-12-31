Big fires in Colorado: hundreds of homes destroyed and thousands of inhabitants evacuated. The impressive images – Video
Hundreds of houses destroyed. Dozens from thousands of people forced to get on in except in Colorado due to fires that spread rapidly, thanks to strong winds. According to initial estimates, the homes and hotels affected by the flames would be about 600.
Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency. According to an initial report, at least 7 people were injured and over 40 thousand inhabitants evacuated from the centers of Superior (13 thousand inhabitants) e Louisville (21 thousand inhabitants). Law enforcement and firefighters work tirelessly. Impressive images coming from social networks.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thank you,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Russia dissolves the NGO investigating Soviet crimes: a cynicism we are no strangers to