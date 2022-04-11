Big Flo & Oli back, billionaire Rihanna and Julien Doré on tour… All the music news!

Did you miss them? At last they’re back ! After a long break (clearly deserved), the two brothers made their comeback a few days ago with Holy Brothel… and because good news never comes alone, the duo unveiled the clip to accompany this new single. See instead: “That’s it, we’re back la familia. This break really did us good, we’ll tell you all about it soon. We wanted to come back with a song that was meaningful and important to us rather than a light and more “expected” song. We hope we were not mistaken”announced the two brothers. A few days before the presidential elections, Bigflo & Oli offer us a piece that explores their (sometimes complex) relationship with France. At the heart of this piece, the identity debate that affects many citizens: “Why am I uncomfortable in front of my own flag? Why do I see it brandished only abroad or among fachos? », they sing before praising France. The clip shows us the two brothers, traveling through France… while being locked in a glass cube: “ This clip was really a titanic hassle to set up, we didn’t expect it to be so complicated ourselves. Congratulations to the technical teams who gave their all for 1 week to transport this damn cube everywhere »they commented. Sacré Bordel (which announces the arrival of a new album) is available and it is to be discovered without further delay.

A few weeks ago, Rihanna literally broke the internet! Indeed, at 33, the famous singer, actress, stylist and Barbadian businesswoman surprised the whole world by announcing her pregnancy. For the occasion, it was alongside her rapper boyfriend Asap Rocky that she appeared during a New York walk. Remained until now quite discreet about their romance, the two lovebirds would be officially together since 2020. It is in any case at this time that the New York Post had revealed the beginning of a relationship between the two artists.

Since then, the mother-to-be does not allow herself a minute’s respite. A few weeks ago, it was under the lens of Parisian photographers that Rihanna and Asap Rocky made headlines. Indeed, after a short stint in Milan, it was in the French capital that they decided to attend several Fashion Week shows. Back in the United States, the interpreter of Work then gave an appointment to all the media for the release of a new makeup line with Ulta Beauty. Absolutely lovely in a crop top and a silver skirt, the latter answered questions from several journalists.

Since then, if the couple no longer leaves the pages of people magazines, it is in a completely different register than the singer known for her hits Diamonds, Work, Umbrella, Don’t Stop The Music or We Found Love has been building up in recent days. Indeed, the young woman from Barbados has just appeared in the Forbes ranking of billionaires of the year 2021. For the first time in her life, she is thus included in this list of privileged people with a fortune estimated at $1.7 billion. And all thanks to the success of its brands Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty, its line of lingerie. A new chapter in her life and career that she mentioned last September in the New York Times:

“It’s tricky because it’s actually hard to accept that you’re here, because I know where I’m coming from. At the same time, it feels good to be able to inspire young women and young boys, who like me, come from modest backgrounds, who come from immigrant parents or who are immigrants themselves, to be able to do this. »