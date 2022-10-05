big fright for the couple… An “armed” child empties the amusement park in which they are!

For several weeks, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making their admirers dream with their trips to the four corners of the globe. After tying the knot in Las Vegas, the lovebirds flew to France for their honeymoon. In the process, the actress also took advantage of Italy with a handful of relatives. On August 20, 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck orchestrated a new wedding ceremony in the state of Georgia.

This time, friends and families were there. As usual, JLO wanted to hit hard with her incredible outfit. Thus, the interpreter of “Get Right” fell for a sublime Ralph Lauren creation for her wedding dress. The latest news, Jennifer Lopez and her man are back in Los Angeles. On September 3, 2022, they were spotted at the city’s pop-up Malibu Chilli Cook-Off amusement park. Emma and Max, the children of the actress were at their side. Only those of Ben Affleck, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, were missing.

Big scare for the couple

The happy siblings were possibly with their famous mother Jennifer Garner. As usual, the ex-wife of Marc Anthony gave a lesson in style. For this family outing, she opted for a casual white dress that suited her perfectly. Her outfit was also matched to that of her husband, all dressed in white. Obviously, the good mood was at the rendezvous.

Between the churros and the games, they all seemed to be having a good time. But this idyllic moment was short-lived… And for good reason, a child at the Malibu Chilli Cook-off assured that he had a gun. On the Web, Internet users relayed en masse images of the crowd horrified by the announcement. More fear than harm to believe the words of the sheriff’s office in tackling the child of ” dumb “. Like other walkers, Jennifer Lopez and her family took leave of this amusement park without asking for their remains.

NB

