big glitch on American television for the superstar!

Katy Perry is a real chameleon. Indeed, the American star knows how to change cut and look at lightning speed. And the least we can say is that no matter if it’s eccentric or not, everything seems to fit her like a glove. But maintaining your look is not necessarily an easy task and it is not Taylor Swift’s former rival who will say otherwise.

For four years now, Katy Perry has been part of the jury of the famous American tele-hook, American Idol. Each season remains memorable whether it is thanks to the talents but in particular thanks to the jurors and in particular the darling of Orlando Bloom. It is true that his arrival alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan in place of Nicki Minaj and Mariah Carey brought up the hearings.

And if the program is so appreciated it is thanks in particular to the investment of Katy Paris. But that leaves room for a few blunders sometimes. like with his pants that cracked in the middle of the show and his other blunders on set. This Sunday, May 1, 2022, the young mother continued the tradition in spite of herself during the final ofamerican idol season 20.

As part of the Disney themed evening, Katy Perry decided to give of her person. Indeed, the interpreter of I Kissed A Girl chose to dress up as the Little Mermaid Ariel. During the show, the latter chose to remain mainly seated on her judge’s chair. It must be said that her costume deprived her of her legs and prevented her from moving properly.

As presenter Ryan Seacrest began to introduce the next performance, a small hiccup interrupted his speaking. Indeed, a noise tickled him and from there, he discovered Katy Perry on the ground. Indeed, the cameras turned to the jury table. From there, we could see the star lying on the ground and her mermaid tail in the air.

Katy Perry was so amused by this scene that she had to get help from her comrades. Not one to be ashamed, she acted like nothing had happened. Fortunately, the singer was not injured. Look :

